Emmerdale fans have turned on Charity Dingle after she cheated on her fiancée, Vanessa Woodfield.

Last week, Charity was upset that Vanessa, who has been battling cancer, seemingly didn’t want to come home after their hearing about Johnny’s guardianship.

Charity was convinced the vet was having an affair and went for a drive in an upset state. But she soon got into a car collision with Mackenzie, unaware at the time that he is Moira’s brother.

After arguing over who caused the accident, the two soon ended up flirting and sharing a kiss.

Charity cheated on Vanessa with Mackenzie but Vanessa found out (Credit: ITV)

Later, Charity felt terrible when Vanessa told her the reason she didn’t want to come home was because she had a scan. However it turned out to be good news and the cancer treatment seems to have worked.

But the next day, Charity and Vanessa had a video call and Vanessa confronted her, revealing she had been sent a picture of Charity and Mackenzie kissing.

Vanessa told her she wouldn’t be coming home and needed space, leaving Charity devastated.

Vanessa found out about the kiss from a photo (Credit: ITV)

This week, Charity’s cousin Chas came back from her visit to Scotland to help her through the tough time. But Charity decided to hit the bottle, upset about what she had done.

Viewers have turned on Charity, telling her to stop with the self-pitying and saying she is the only one to blame for her relationship failing.

People saying Vanessa is also to blame for Charity’s actions is Ridiculous 🙄 She didn’t make Charity cheat

Vanessa is NOT responsible for Charity’s actions!!

The only person to blame is Charity!

It was Charity’s choice to cheat & jump to conclusions… NOT Vanessa!!! #Emmerdale — Grace 🌈 (@Parkiewolf) November 3, 2020

I wish charity would shut up and stop the self wallowing. #Emmerdale — Alan (@alanactor123) November 3, 2020

Charity has definitely gave me a headache tonight. Advice @emmerdale, just because someone is in turmoil, doesn’t mean they need to shout! #emmerdale — Emmerdale News (@News4Emmerdale) November 3, 2020

#Emmerdale The sorry mess you talk about Charity,is of your own making….. — Mags W (@Margare16040532) November 3, 2020

#Emmerdale charity sod it with the self pity — Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) November 3, 2020

#emmerdale So sick of Charity screaming her head off, I have to keep muting the TV. Emmerdale is so useless these days. — DKin (@tired1967) November 3, 2020

Emmerdale: What’s next for Charity and Vanessa?

This week, Charity hits the bottle and Tracy is furious, telling her she brought it on herself.

Charity asks Tracy if she can take Johnny to see Vanessa but Tracy tells her that the little boy is already with his mum.

Charity asks Tracy if she can take Johnny to see Vanessa but Tracy tells her that he’s already there (Credit: ITV)

Tracy soon drops another bombshell which completely shatters Charity’s hopes of reconciliation.

Will they ever be able to work their way through this?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

