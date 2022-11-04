Emmerdale fans thrilled as Harvey Rogerson makes a return to the soap

Fans of Emmerdale have been left jumping for joy at the revelation that young star Harvey Rogerson will be returning for new scenes on the soap.

Harvey, 11 years old, plays Leo Goskirk on the soap.

Leo is the son of Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk.

However, Leo – and Harvey – has not been seen on the soap since Marlon and Rhona’s wedding in August.

It was revealed this week that Harvey Rogerson has returned to the Emmerdale set to film new scenes for upcoming episodes.

Fans were overjoyed to hear the news!

Leo was briefly seen in August, at Rhona and Marlon’s wedding (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Harvey Rogerson returns to Emmerdale

Harvey Rogerson’s return to Emmerdale was announced via a picture posted on Twitter from his parents’ account.

It depicted Harvey beaming away from the set of Emmerdale.

Fans were overjoyed to learn that Harvey would be returning to the show.

“Be nice to see you back on screen,” said one adoring fan.

“Raring to go it seems. Crack on, Harvey!” enthused another.

“I love that happy, smiling face,” fawned another viewer.

“Another great picture mate, brilliant happy smile,” agreed one viewer.

“He looks so grown up,” commented another.

“Enjoy your day, Harvey!” said another fan. “You look fantastic, all set to go.”

Someone else added: “Look forward to seeing you Harvey, missed seeing him on screen.”

Leo has been absent from the show for some time now (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Where has Harvey Rogerson been on Emmerdale?

In 2020, filming was halted on Emmerdale due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When Emmerdale resumed filming later that year, it did so without its child cast members.

This included little Harvey Rogerson.

This was because children required chaperones – and social distancing limits did not allow for the extra bodies on set.

Harvey returned as Leo for Marlon and Rhona’s wedding in August, but has not been seen since. Child actors are still rarely used since the pandemic.

Harvey’s new scenes may not air for several months.

But it’ll be great to have him back!

