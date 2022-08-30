Emmerdale fans thrilled as soap gives Meena update

Emmerdale fans have announced their delight after the ITV soap announced an update on the one and only Meena Jutla.

The last they saw of the Emmerdale serial killer was when she was given a life sentence in court after taking the lives of five people, ending up locked in a prison cell while yelling at a broken television.

However, it turns out that there might still be a chance for us to see Meena again, in some shape or form, as Paige Sandhu has been nominated for a National Television Award.

Meena always brought the drama to the Dales (Credit: ITV)

Paige is up for an NTA

On the Emmerdale Instagram, the soap shared an image of Meena taking to the stand in court.

The caption read: “Vote for Paige Sandhu at this year’s NTAs!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmerdale (@emmerdale)

Paige has been nominated for the award of Serial Drama Performance alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis, Gillian Wright and Mark Charnock.

This wouldn’t be the first time she’s been up for an award for the role of Meena, taking home the Best Leading Performer award at the 2022 British Soap Awards.

Fans were overjoyed to hear the news that Paige has a chance of winning an NTA, soon pledging their loyalty to the star.

Meena is serving a 75 year sentence in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Fans have praised Paige’s performance

Fans have rallied behind the star, promising that they will vote for her for the awards.

One fan exclaimed: “Definitely getting my vote, she was awesome.”

Another soon added: “Hope Paige wins! Best villainess in Emmerdale ever! Still love re-watching her scenes on YouTube to this day!”

A third fan praised: “Hands down the winner. She was so great in the role given. Scary as Hades, but could turn into a sweetheart in a second.”

Another fan complimented Paige for making the role her own: “Paige Sandhu was terrific at playing Meena. We’ve had so many serial killers on TV, but she made Meena so different, exciting, scary and entertaining to watch. One of the best TV characters. I miss Meena/Paige on TV.”

Will Paige bring it home for her performance as Meena?

We hope so!

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be rooting for Paige at the NTAs? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!