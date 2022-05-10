Emmerdale fans think they know who’s tormenting Gabby Thomas – and it’s not Jamie Tate

Emmerdale fans think they know who’s been tormenting Gabby Thomas and it’s not Jamie Tate, the father of her son.

Gabby recently found out Jamie is still alive after faking his death and is scared he will come back to try and take their son, Thomas.

This week she’s been fearful Jamie is back in the village, but fans don’t think it’s Jamie.

Gabby knows Jamie is alive (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Gabby and Jamie

Last year Gabby fell pregnant after a one-night-stand with Jamie.

It became clear Jamie didn’t want Gabby to have the baby, but she went ahead with the pregnancy.

Before Gabby gave birth, Jamie was on his way out of the village and ended up swerving into a lake.

His car was found but Jamie’s body was never recovered. Gabby was convinced he was dead but Kim believed her son was alive.

When Jamie’s ex-wife Andrea was murdered, Kim was convinced Jamie would be back for her memorial.

However when Jamie didn’t return, Kim accepted her son was gone.

Meanwhile, when Andrea’s mum Hazel returned home from the memorial with Andrea and Jamie’s daughter Millie, it was revealed to viewers that Jamie is alive.

Gabby fears Jamie is trying to take Thomas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think they know who’s tormenting Gabby

A few weeks ago Gabby and Dawn discovered Jamie is still alive after Gabby overheard Millie give baby Thomas a message from their dad through the baby monitor.

In last night’s episode (Monday, May 9 2022) Billy and Dawn told Gabby they saw a figure on the Home Farm CCTV.

In the woods, Gabby saw a figure hiding behind a tree and ran off, clearly terrified.

But fans don’t think that Jamie Tate is the one lurking around Home Farm, they’re predicting it’s Joe Tate.

I’m questioning if that figure in the woods is Jamie tate I’m sure if he wanted to come back to wreak havoc surely he would of done that the other week when his mother in law come to village. Wonder if it’s joe tate? #Emmerdale — MIKE 🇺🇦 (@mikepriestley13) May 9, 2022

Gabby's stalker is 1000% Joe Tate and I am EXCITED #emmerdale — Caryn (@notakaren1_) May 9, 2022

Joe TAte got to be

#Emmerdale — 💙❌𝐒𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐋𝐘 ❌💙 (@ScullyScully73) May 9, 2022

It’s too obvious to be Jamie making a come back – what if it’s Joe Tate?? It’s a long shot but please be joe Tate!!! #emmerdale — Rachel 💜 (@Rachel_McFly) May 6, 2022

Who is Joe Tate?

Joe Tate is the son of Chris Tate and Rachel Hughes. He is the stepgrandson of Kim Tate and older half-brother of Noah Dingle.

When Kim returned to the village in 2018, she was furious to find out that Joe hadn’t been following her instructions, and had in fact been frittering away her money.

Joe was last seen in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Kim demanded that Joe should be got rid of, for good, and ordered her henchman, Graham Foster, to kill him!

However when Joe left bride-to-be Debbie at the altar, her dad Cain hit Joe, seemingly killing him.

For months fans were left unsure if Joe was alive, but it was later revealed Joe survived and Graham helped him escape.

Kim knows Joe is alive but he hasn’t returned to the village. Could he be back?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

