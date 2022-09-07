Emmerdale fans think Mack slept with Debbie Dingle in return twist

The identity of Mack Boyd’s mystery one-night stand has been on the minds of many Emmerdale viewers ever since he cheated on Charity.

Viewers have suggested several different names from Chloe to Harriet, but are they on the money?

Well, now fans have thrown a new name into the mix.

Who did Mack cheat with? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack cheats on Charity

Recently, Mack and Charity were seen rowing at a wellbeing retreat.

Mack wanted to try for another baby, but Charity didn’t.

Charity told him to have a baby with someone else if he was so desperate for a child.

She gave him an ultimatum to leave her and have a baby or stay and never become a father.

Filled with upset and frustration, Mack went spent the night in a hotel bed, with a mystery woman.

He didn’t know that Charity had just had a change of heart about having another baby.

Since these events, viewers have been trying to work out who Mack’s one-night stand could be.

After Mack’s conversation with Nate, we know that Mack slept with another villager.

But who was it?

Charley quit her role as Debbie Dingle last year (Credit: ITV)

Fans think Mack slept with Debbie Dingle

With Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary coming up and with a list of characters set to make a return, fans a thinking that Debbie could also be making a return to the dales.

They reckon that she’s Mack’s mystery woman.

One fan wrote on Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page: “I think it was a Dingle.”

Another specified which Dingle they thought it was, stating: “Debbie.”

A third viewer wrote: “Go on, it’s Debbie.”

Another fan commented on Twitter: “Mack and Debbie. Dingles share.”

Could Debbie be Mack’s mystery woman?

Charley Webb left Emmerdale as Debbie Dingle, but could she be about to return for the 50th anniversary?

Can you imagine the trouble this would cause?

Mack gets stalked (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Mack?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Mack tries to tell Charity that he cheated on her but gets distracted as she makes her way upstairs with him.

Keeping his one-night stand a secret, Mack surprises Charity with a holiday to Ibiza.

Charity is over the moon but Mack’s struggling to be as enthusiastic as he receives a call from his mystery woman.

He begs her to leave him alone, but will she listen?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

