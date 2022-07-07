Emmerdale fans in tears as show airs emotional Faith and Cain ending

Emmerdale fans were left in tears after the emotional scenes between Faith and her son Cain.

Tonight’s (Thursday, July 7) hour long episode of the ITV soap saw Cain finally open up to Chas about his past with Faith.

The episode ended with Faith and Cain watching the sunrise together, leaving fans “bawling” their eyes out.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Love split as killer secret is revealed

Faith’s cancer has spread (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain opens up to Chas

Recently Faith was told her cancer had returned and it was incurable.

She began chemotherapy but this week she had an appointment at the hospital.

Faith was given the news her cancer had spread. Knowing the chemotherapy isn’t working, she therefore made the decision to stop the treatment, leaving her daughter Chas devastated.

Chas told her brother Cain the news, but he didn’t seem that bothered.

Chas was furious with her brother’s reaction, but in tonight’s scenes, he opened up about the pain of his mother leaving.

Cain and Chas had a heart-to-heart (Credit: ITV)

Tonight Cain asked Chas if they could have a private chat and he opened up about his past with Faith.

He explained when he was younger he was upset about Faith leaving and when two older boys questioned why he had been crying, he said his mother had died in a car crash.

Cain said he tried to kid himself that his mother had really died to make himself feel better about her leaving, but after that incident with the boys, he actually started to believe it.

He then broke down in tears saying he had to believe she had died as it would explain why she didn’t come back.

Meanwhile Faith went to see Brenda and Eric to tell them her cancer had spread and she was stopping treatment.

She opened up about her regrets with Cain.

She revealed she would die tomorrow if it could take away the pain she caused.

However, Faith tried to make peace with the situation. She said she was happy she still had Chas and her grandchildren.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Has Cain started to forgive Faith? (Credit: ITV)

Faith and Cain make peace in Emmerdale

Later Bear came into the pub and encouraged Cain to make his peace with his mother.

Faith left Eric and Brenda’s and Cain came up to her.

He told her that Paddy told him where she was.

Cain said to his mother that he wanted to be there with her. Faith was in tears saying she didn’t want to go yet and Cain responded: “That makes two of us.”

Faith told her son that she loved him and always would. Cain couldn’t say it back but Faith assured him he didn’t need to.

Together they watched the sunrise as Faith held onto her son’s hand.

Fans in tears as Emmerdale airs emotional scenes for Faith and Cain

Fans have been left utterly broken by the scenes.

Oh my god what an episode. 😭 Even more raw for me at the moment too, very tough watch but still brilliant. I don’t want Faith to go either, absolutely love Sally Dexter, she was a breath of fresh air as soon as she joined the soap. 😢 #Emmerdale — Amy 💙🌈 (@geordiegalg) July 7, 2022

Balling my eyes out 😭 #emmerdale — rhianne (@rhianneleighx) July 7, 2022

#Emmerdale omg Faith and Cain, absolutely bawled my eyes out😭😭😭 — Tina Connelly (@48Tinaconnelly) July 7, 2022

such an incredible yet emotional episode…the sunset, the classical music, the conversations with chas and cain, cain and faith, faith, eric and brenda…all so so poignant and emotive 🥺❤ such incredible acting, writing & directing, a fantastic episode #emmerdale — 🌈 (@corriedalexo) July 7, 2022

Dear @emmerdale I believe an apology is in order and compensation for the amount of tissues I have gotten through tonight, a remarkable and stellar award winning episode – respect to all involved🥲🥲🥲 (was joking about apology etc just to stress) #Emmerdale best soap of the year — Lee-Mc (@mylifeinwordsuk) July 7, 2022

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!