Emmerdale fans flock to support Mark Charnock as he reveals embarrassing mishap on a train

Fans of Emmerdale have flocked to Twitter in support of star Mark Charnock as he revealed a crisis which struck during a recent train journey.

Mark, aged 45, plays Marlon Dingle on the soap opera. The actor revealed on Twitter this week the details of an embarrassing mishap which struck while he was on the train. Thankfully, his fans were on hand to offer their advice.

Mark plays Marlon Dingle on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Mark Charnock reveals embarrassing train mishap

Writing on his Twitter account, Mark detailed how he had spilled a bottle of water all over himself at an inopportune moment.

He wrote: “So, at the exact moment I needed the loo on the train, I spilled a bottle of water all over myself. I am now trapped. It’s a dilemma for the ages. What would YOU do?”

He continued: “(A) Pray your bladder can wait until your trousers are dry? (B) Go to the loo and let everyone assume it didn’t go well?”

So,at the exact moment I needed the loo on the train,I spilled a bottle of water all over myself.I am now trapped. It’s a dilemma for the ages.What would YOU do?

A)Pray your bladder can wait until your trousers are dry?

B)Go to the loo & let everyone assume it didn’t end well? — Mark Charnock (@markcharnock) April 20, 2023

The actor’s fans were quick to offer their advice (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans flock to support star

In the comments below, Mark’s fans chimed in with their support and advice. “Go to the loo, soak 100% of the trousers in water so people think that’s their normal look. Stand the rest of the journey,” said one fan, tongue firmly in cheek.

“Poor you, say you were in character and Marlon was washing up,” said another.

“Pretend you’re hot,take off long sleeved top/shirt/jacket and tie round it your waist so you can go to the loo,” wrote a third.

“Using your acting skills, jump up with the shock of spilling your drink, go to toilets and dry them with air drier,” suggested another fan.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!