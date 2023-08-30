Emmerdale fans stunned as soap recycles storyline that aired just weeks ago

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, August 29), the soap aired a shocking death as Victor Anderson passed away.

Charles and his family had accused him of theft before he died in the church.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left stunned as the soap recycles a storyline that aired just weeks ago with a different character.

Charles found his dad dead in the church (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Victor passed away

Last night, Manpreet had been ready to give Rishi’s necklace back to Jai.

However, Jai turned up and was shocked to discover that it had gone missing.

Manpreet soon started accusing Victor of stealing the necklace as Claudette tried to defend his name.

Once Claudette found the necklace in Victor’s pocket, Manpreet called the police as Victor rushed off.

Later on, Charles went to search for Victor, knowing that his whole family had turned their back on him.

He was shocked when he found Victor dead in the Emmerdale village church, with Claudette not wanting to believe that he had passed away.

Rishi died on Jai’s wedding day (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans stunned as soap recycles recent storyline

Emmerdale fans have been left stunned, noticing that the soap has recycled a storyline that aired just weeks ago with a different family.

Rishi Sharma died suddenly after falling down the stairs on Jai’s wedding day. He’d just fallen out with him.

Now, Victor has died after having fallen out with his son too, with his death being based on a similar situation to Rishi’s.

One fan wrote: “First Rishi dies after an argument with Jai and now Victor is dead after trouble with Charles in Emmerdale. Is there a Breda style killer lurking in the village killing bad dads?”

First Rishi dies after an argument with Jai and now Victor is dead after trouble with Charles in #Emmerdale Is there a Breda style killer lurking in the village killing bad dads 🤔 pic.twitter.com/F0477FG91Q — Darren (@EastieOaks) August 29, 2023

Poor Victor deserved better. His family betrayed him at the last minute when he did nothing wrong. Very similar to Rishi. You never know what your last words to someone can be….#Emmerdale — 𝘛𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳 (@TwellyWatcher) August 29, 2023

Is the soap message, don’t row with your father? First Rishi, now Victor! #Emmerdale — Ann Howarth (@AnnLHowarth) August 29, 2023

A second viewer commented: “Poor Victor deserved better. His family betrayed him at the last minute when he did nothing wrong. Very similar to Rishi. You never know what your last words to someone can be…”

Another added: “Is the soap message, don’t row with your father? First Rishi, now Victor!”

Will Charles regret being on bad terms with his dad? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Charles’ guilt get the better of him?

Before Victor died, Charles suggested that Victor had been lying about having a brain aneurysm.

He’d then watched his whole family turn their backs on Victor after accusing him of stealing Rishi’s necklace.

But, will Charles regret being of bad terms with his dad? Will his guilt get the better of him?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!