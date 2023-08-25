Fans of Emmerdale found themselves in a state of awe over Moira Dingle’s appearance on the soap last night. In the episode, the farmer traded in her usual overalls for a red jumpsuit and a stylish half-up hairdo.

The character is played by actor Natalie J. Robb, 48. Impressing with Moira’s all-new look, her scenes last night (Thursday, August 28) had fans agape.

Moira was looking lovely last night (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Moira shocks in glamorous Christening outfit

It was the day of Reuben’s christening, and Moira was very much dressed for the occasion. The red jumpsuit featured flared trousers and sleeves, and was matched with a cinched belt and heels.

In addition to the red jumpsuit and hairdo, Moira also accessorised with a silver pendant necklace and hoop earrings. She wore her make-up in a minimal look, showing off a youthful glow with the use of blush and bronzer.

Moira’s christening look had fans shocked, commenting on her appearance online.

Moira’s outfit had fans stunned by her ageless beauty (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans express shock at Moira’s ‘gorgeous’ appearance

Writing on the social media website formerly known as Twitter (now X), Emmerdale fans shared their shock at Moira’s glam look. Many thought that she looked ‘lovely’ in her red jumpsuit and accessories.

“Moira looks absolutely gorgeous tonight,” wrote one fan.

Moira looks absolutely gorgeous tonight #emmerdale — don gardner (@DonGard91348695) August 24, 2023

“I think Moira looks lovely,” said another.

I think Moira looks lovely 😊 #Emmerdale — Danni🍕 (@Dbella91) August 24, 2023

“Moira scrubs up well when she’s not in green farmer’s dungarees,” observed a third.

#Emmerdale Moira scrubs up well when she’s not in green farmer’s dungarees — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) August 24, 2023

“Moira looks fabulous,” another agreed.

Moira looks fabulous #Emmerdale — Penny Irvine 💙🌹 (@Surfingspaniel) August 24, 2023

It was a far cry from Moira’s usual wardrobe – often utilising dungarees, wellington boots, or a farmer’s gingham shirt.

Moira isn’t always so glam (Credit: ITV)

Are you also in awe of Moira’s Christening glow-up?

