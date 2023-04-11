Emmerdale's Leo and, in a bubble, Leo grown up
Emmerdale fans stunned by Leo’s appearance as he ‘returns’ to soap

Leo's grown up so much

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday April 10, 2023), Leo Goskirk made an appearance as he ‘returned’ to the soap after some time off screen.

Leo appeared in the Woolpack as he celebrated Rhona’s birthday at her birthday meal, before having to leave once Gus turned up.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left stunned by Leo’s appearance after not seeing him on screen for a while.

Leo was seen celebrating Rhona’s birthday (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Leo ‘returned’ to the soap

Last night, Rhona celebrated her birthday by having a family meal in the Woolpack to mark the special occasion.

After having some time off screen, Leo joined Rhona, Mary, Faye, Marlon and April at the table, getting ready to play his favourite game of Uno.

Everyone was enjoying the happy event before Rhona’s ex-husband Gus and his wife Lucy turned up and interrupted things.

April was told to take Leo round the back to have a practice round of the card game, using this as an excuse to get the kids out of the way from the chaos.

Gus then started asking Rhona whether she had thought any more about allowing them to use her frozen embryos. Mary tried to protect Rhona and told him to leave her alone and stop ruining her birthday. Gus apologised for causing a scene.

Emmerdale's Leo
Leo has grown up so fast (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans were stunned by Leo’s appearance

Leo has had some time off screen but he reappeared back on screen to celebrate his mum’s birthday last night.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left stunned by Leo’s appearance, noting that he’s grown up so much since they last saw him.

One Emmerdale fan was shocked by Leo’s appearance and wrote: “WOW Leo has really grown, I had to look again for a moment.”

A second Emmerdale viewer was just as surprised, writing: “I’m sure Leo was in a pushchair last time I saw him!”

A third Emmerdale fan agreed with the others and took to Twitter to comment: “Wow! How grown up is Leo now!!”

“Blimey little Leo has shot up!” exclaimed one more.

Emmerdale's Leo
How old is Leo? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: How old is Leo Goskirk?

Leo Goskirk has grown up so much since fans last saw him, with many viewers being shocked at how much he has changed.

Leo Goskirk was born in May, 2011 to Rhona Goskirk and Marlon Dingle. This means that he is now 11 years old!

The actor who plays Leo is called Harvey Rogerson. Harvey is slightly older than Leo and is twelve years old, being born in February 2011.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Gus Interrupts Rhona's Birthday Meal (10th April 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

