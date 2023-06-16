In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, June 15), David entered the pub to defend Leyla in front of Caleb.

Leyla wanted nothing to do with Caleb, with David acting as her bodyguard as he strived to protect her from getting hurt.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left stunned by David’s appearance asking, ‘how old is he?’

David protected Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: David protected Leyla from Caleb

Last night, Leyla told Caleb to drop dead as he tried to apologise to her for sleeping with Charity.

Then, Leyla entered the pub with David by her side. As Caleb started throwing out insults at everyone, David did his best to protect Leyla from getting hurt again.

Later on, one mysterious figure pushed Caleb off a woodland ridge, wanting him dead.

Leyla returned home from a mysterious outing and told David that she’d just been to put the recycling out.

David reassured her that Caleb would get what he deserved, leading Leyla to head upstairs for a bath with a sinister look on her face.

David looked years younger (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans stunned by David’s appearance

As David tried to protect Leyla, Emmerdale fans couldn’t help but be stunned by David’s appearance.

They’ve mocked him for looking like a teenager, with a new hair do and a nose ring.

One fan wrote: “How long has David had the nose ring? How old is he for [bleep] sake?”

Another fan commented: “Why has David got the hairstyle of a 14-year-old boy hanging around a dodgy chicken shop?”

Why has David got the hairstyle of a 14 year old boy hanging around a dodgy chicken shop? #Emmerdale — Louise (@Little__louise) June 15, 2023

David looks like he is having a midlife crisis with that piercing and dodgy hair do. #Emmerdale — Debs 🌸🌺🌸🍄💐 (@DebsGlynm) June 15, 2023

When did David get a nose piercing? #Emmerdale — Kelly ♡ (@KellyBlackx) June 15, 2023

A third Emmerdale viewer tweeted: “David looks like he is having a midlife crisis with that piercing and dodgy hair do.”

A fourth person also wondered: “When did David get a nose piercing?”

Did Leyla push Caleb? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Did Leyla push Caleb?

Leyla was furious when she found out that Caleb had slept with Charity. David’s also worried that this could spark another relapse for her.

She sure did look a little too suspicious to have just been taking the recycling out. But, was Leyla involved in Caleb’s fall? Did she push him?

