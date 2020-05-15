Emmerdale fans stunned by Olivia Bromley's Woolpack Sessions performance

Emmerdale fans were left stunned by Olivia Bromley's voice as she sang for the Woolpack Sessions.

Olivia, who plays Dawn Taylor in the ITV soap, performed live on YouTube as part of the show's new online music series.

She did a cover of Teardrops by Womack and Womack using her keyboard and some harmonies she pre-recorded herself.

After her performance, fans on social media were quick to respond complimenting Olivia's beautiful voice.

olivia has the most incredible voice and can we talk about how brilliant her edition of teardrops was... definitely making me excited to see which other #emmerdale cast members are going to join in with the woolpack sessions ❤ pic.twitter.com/oua3XpUpYB — Louise❤️ (@xloucliftonx) May 14, 2020

WOW! Olivia is fab and she has such a lovely Singing voice, she's so humble and talented. — Faizal Perager (@man18united) May 14, 2020

WOW what a beautiful voice 🥰👍 — Dee (@DeeQuinby) May 14, 2020

Who else has performed for The Woolpack Sessions?

Olivia plays Dawn in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The first Emmerdale star to perform was Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny Ashdale.

For his Woolpack Sessions performance, he sang I wanna dance with somebody by Whitney Houston.

Isobel Steele has also performed for the YouTube series (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Last week, actress Isobel Steele, who plays Liv Flaherty sang an acoustic version of ABBA's The Winner Takes It All.

Isobel is also well known for her singing talents. As well as starring in the ITV soap, she has also recorded an EP called Sounds from the Lounge and a single called In Your Case which are both available on music streaming site Spotify.

Who will be singing in the next Woolpack Sessions episode?

Bob actor Tony Audenshaw will be live for the Woolpack Sessions next week (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick reveals pregnancy cravings

Performing next Thursday (May 21) is Tony Audenshaw, who plays Bob Hope.

Updates on Emmerdale during the coronavirus pandemic

Currently the soap is not filming due to the ongoing health crisis. However ITV recently released a statement confirming they're in the final stages of planning the return to filming.

An ITV spokesperson told Mirror TV: "The health and wellbeing of our people and those who work with us has always been our highest priority.

Emmerdale suspended production back in March (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson poses for picture alongside brother as they show off 'quarantine haircuts'

"We are in the final stages of working with others across the industry on a return-to-production protocol and we're in active discussions with the government on this. We will share more news in due course."

Have you been keeping up with the soaps during lockdown?

The Woolpack Sessions premiere every Thursday at 7pm on Emmerdale's official YouTube channel.

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Have you been watching The Woolpack Sessions? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.