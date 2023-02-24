Emmerdale fans stunned at Bernice’s shocking pre-watershed comments

Fans of Emmerdale were left stunned at Bernice Blackstock’s shocking comments in last night’s episode – which took a surprisingly spicy turn, in spite of airing pre-watershed.

In the episode, Wendy accused Bernice of sleeping with Bob.

However, Bernice and Bob’s supposed ‘affair’ turned out to be a misunderstanding – as Bernice explained, bragging of how she actually bedded harpist Tim.

It’s been an eventful week for Bob and Bernice (Credit: ITV)

Bernice sings the praises of Tim the harpist

Bernice hired Tim to play at the B&B re-opening.

The pair quickly hit it off – in one of the guest house’s bedrooms.

After mishearing a conversation between Bob and Bernice, Wendy became convinced that they were having an affair.

Wendy took out her fury on Bob by pouring a bucket of water over his head from an upstairs window.

Talking things over, Bernice managed to clear things up with Wendy.

But her comments shocked many viewers, who weren’t prepared for the level of double entendre on show.

Bernice left viewers reeling as she praised Tim’s “wonderful fingering” and talked effusively of his “instrument.”

Wendy became convinced that Bob had been having it off with Bernice (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans shocked by Bernice’s racy comments

As the episode aired, Emmerdale fans took to social media to register their shock.

Some were amazed that Bernice had got away with such risque talk, pre-watershed.

“Bernice!! It’s 8 o’ clock!” gasped one stunned viewer, on Twitter.

“That line from Bernice was risque for Emmerdale,” another wrote.

That line from Bernice was risque for Emmerdale

“Should that be mentioned, Bernice, before the nine o’ clock watershed…” said a third viewer.

Should that be mentioned, Bernice, before the nine o' clock watershed

“Bernice’s euphemisms!” exclaimed another.

This came after Bob and Bernice thought that Tim had been killed during his tryst with Bernice.

Thankfully, this too was a misunderstanding, and Tim was able to play for the B&B guests after all.

But did Emmerdale go too far in its pre-watershed sizzle?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

