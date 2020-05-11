The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 11th May 2020
Soaps

Emmerdale fans stunned as Isabel Hodgins shares picture with 'lookalike' sister

Some even think they could be twins!

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Tags: Coronavirus, Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans were left stunned as actress Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden, shared a selfie with her 'lookalike' sister.

Isabel posted the picture with her older sister Charleigh to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "Love you big sister. Thank you for everything @charleighworth."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, pointing out how much Isabel and Charleigh look alike.

One wrote: "Oh my gosh I thought it was just you... twice."

A second commented: "You look so alike xxx."

A third said: "So alike."

Isabel plays Victoria in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Soap star Natasha Naomi Rea thought coronavirus pandemic was her fault due to bipolar disorder

Some even think they could be twins, they look so similar.

One said: "You look like twins x."

Another added: "Wow you look so alike. You're not twinnies are you?"

Isabel's life in lockdown

Currently Emmerdale has stopped filming due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Isabel is off work.

However, she has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on her life in lockdown, often sharing pictures of her family and her pug, Pierre.

In a recent Instagram post, she stated that Pierre was loving and hating having her home all the time.

But she admitted she was happy to have time to read.

What Emmerdale storylines is Victoria involved in?

Over the last year, Isabel's alter ego has been central to a huge storyline.

Last year, Victoria was raped and discovered she was pregnant. To make things worse, her brother Robert was sentenced to life in prison for killing her rapist, Lee Posner.

On New Year, Victoria gave birth to a son, who she named Harry, and eventually tried to start a relationship with Luke Posner - who happens to be Lee's brother.

Victoria became a mum! (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale star Fiona Wade hints she could quit soap 

After spending the night with Luke, Victoria realised she wasn't ready for a relationship.

But recently, she dropped the bombshell on Luke that she would no longer be working with him in the Woolpack, as she has been asked to run the restaurant at the outdoor pursuit centre.

But how will she find working under Kim Tate?

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Do you think Isabel and her sister look alike? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Coronavirus Emmerdale

Trending Articles

 Michelle Keegan hints she could return to her role in Our Girl in the future
Coronation Street teen Alex Bain declares his love for new girlfriend after split from his baby's mum
Dan Walker reignites feud with TV rival Piers Morgan with dig
Woman admits selling supermarket home delivery slots to the elderly and vulnerable for £30 each
EastEnders star Milly Zero stuns in make-up free lockdown selfie
Alesha Dixon's BGT golden buzzer act Nabil 'spent months in prison for drug offences'