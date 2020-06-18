Emmerdale fans spot wardrobe 'error' as Jimmy and Nicola fail to change clothes for days

Emmerdale fans have spotted a wardrobe 'error' as they noticed Jimmy and Nicola King failed to change their clothes for days in lockdown.

In last night's lockdown episode (Wednesday, June 17) viewers saw the couple staying together in Laurel's home through the pandemic.

As the pair spent the days together, fans started to noticed that their clothes stayed the same.

Jimmy and Nicola stayed in the same clothes for 13 days (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Former Emmerdale star Sammy Winward shows off dramatic hair transformation

Nicola seemed to sport her blue hoodie and dark blue vest. Meanwhile Jimmy wore a white and blue checked shirt.

They wore the same clothes on day one, two, four, 11, 12. However after day 13, they both appeared to change what they were wearing.

Just loving the Nichola and Jimmy #emmerdale lockdown episode @nicola_wheeler But why are they wearing the same clothes EVERY day?? — Phil Campbell (@Filbell2) June 17, 2020

Jimmy & Nicola wearing the same clothes everyday for +2 weeks. Dutty tramps #Emmerdale — Kyle (@_kyleread97) June 17, 2020

#Emmerdale So the residents are on lockdown due to the coronavirus. When did Nicola & Jimmy move into laurel's house?

Also it might seem more realistic if the characters change their clothes.

Nicola & Jimmy had the same clothes on for first 12 days and 3 days later on. pic.twitter.com/YDGMf9PFV9 — ⭐⭐Nathan⭐⭐Brown⭐⭐* (@NathanAntonyBr1) June 17, 2020

Hey Nicola and Jimmy did you know Primark is open now for new clothes #emmerdale — Graham_J_B (@Icnottin) June 17, 2020

Day 13 and Jimmy and Nicola still haven’t changed their clothes on Emmerdale 😁😆 #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Vicky .. ✨🐾 (@vickybartlettx) June 17, 2020

Jimmy and Nicola obviously short of clothes on #Emmerdale 12 days without a change! (Ye is know everyday is t shown but still).



And they mentioned the kids once ... on day 1 but not since... but I think they got away with it! — Scott Elliott (@ScottElliott10) June 17, 2020

#Emmerdale we're up to day 13 nicola and Jimmy in same clothes errgh — Del Bird (@01DelBird) June 17, 2020

But someone did point out it was pretty realistic as this is what life in lockdown is really like!

Brilliant episode of #Emmerdale tonight. @Nick_Miles_ and @nicola_wheeler were brill and I found this one of the most realistic. I spent numerous day’s in the same clothes as well 😂 — Lily (@Vanitylove6) June 17, 2020

In the episode, Nicola admitted to Jimmy that she feels her life is boring and she felt un-needed as work at the council decreased.

Nicola and Jimmy stayed in Laurel's house through lockdown (Credit: ITV)

However towards the end of the episode she struck up the idea to start her own business. Could this be the start of a new storyline for Nicola?

Who is in the next Emmerdale lockdown episodes?

In next week's Emmerdale lockdown episodes, viewers will see Chas and Paddy on Monday (June 22). This will be followed by Marlon, Al and Ellis's episode on Wednesday (June 24).

In Chas and Paddy's episode, Chas struggles with the pub being shut. However she wants to make the most of the time she has with Paddy and their daughter Eve.

Chas and Paddy's episode is next (Credit: ITV)

Read More: ITV announces Coronation Street and Emmerdale specials

But Paddy seemingly wants to drink the cellar dry. It later becomes clear that his jovial banter is actually masking the fact he wants to get things back on track between them.

Chas soon gets emotional when clapping for key workers and Paddy finds a chance to reflect. Eager, Paddy soon comes up with a plan.

Meanwhile, Marlon has a plumbing problem at home and finds himself living in another house. But he isn't happy when Ellis invites his dad Al to live with them.

Tensions begin to boil between Marlon and the man he believes ruined his marriage with Jessie. How will they get on living under the same roof?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.