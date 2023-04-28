Composite image of Tom King on Emmerdale and Justin on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Emmerdale fans stunned by Tom King’s appearance as they liken him to Coronation Street actor

The return of Tom King had viewers saying the same thing

By Joel Harley

Emmerdale fans think they have spotted a doppelganger for Tom King on Coronation Street as physical similarities between two actors became evident in last night’s episode of the soap opera.

As young Tom King returned to Emmerdale, viewers noted that the actor bears more than a passing resemblance to the Coronation Street character Justin – Daisy’s stalker on the ITV soap.

Tom King smiling on Emmerdale
Tom King revealed his return in last night’s episode of the soap (Credit: ITV)

Tom King returns to Emmerdale

Last night’s episode saw Belle Dingle being watched by a mystery figure from afar. This was later revealed to be her ex-boyfriend, Tom King.

As the pair chatted, it became clear that there is still a spark between them. In tonight’s episode, Tom and Belle will arrange to meet again. Could a rekindled romance be on the cards for Tom and Belle?

Justin looking threatening at court on Coronation Street
Fans noticed a resemblance between Tom and Coronation Street’s Justin (Credit: ITV)

Fans note similarities between Tom and Justin

As the episode aired, Emmerdale fans were quick to point out how physically similar Tom and Coronation Street’s Justin appear to be. In his time away from the soap, Tom King has been recast, and is now played by actor James Chase. Corrie’s Justin, meanwhile, is played by Andrew Still.

Writing on Twitter last night, a number of fans shared this observation.

“Is it me or does Tom look like Justin from Corrie?” asked one fan.

“I know this new Tom King looks just like Justin from Corrie, I hope he isn’t a stalker as well,” said another.

“Tom King DOES look like Daisy’s stalker in Corrie!” exclaimed a third viewer.

“The new Tom King looks like Andrew Still, the guy who plays Daisy’s stalker on Corrie,” agreed another.

Tom and Belle talk happily outdoors on Emmerdale
Tom and Belle flirt after a chance meeting (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle and Tom plan to meet again

As Tom and Belle continue to flirt, they will agree to meet again. And, with the village surgery in need of a vet, it seems as though he may be sticking around… boasting, as he was, of his qualifications as a vet.

Will their second chance at love be a success?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

