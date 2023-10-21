Emmerdale fans spot huge problem as Chloe Harris recovers from falling off a cliff

Emmerdale fans have spotted a huge problem as Chloe Harris has recovered from falling off a cliff. The teenage mum was involved in a nasty car crash earlier this month.

She was driving the car that was smashed into by another, sending it hurling through the air. It came to a stop on the edge of a conveniently-placed cliff.

Chloe Harris looks practically all healed up just days after her cliff fall car horror in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/YOUTUBE)

And while fiancée Mackenzie Boyd was relatively unscathed, Chloe was left unconscious. And when Mack chose to save ex Charity Dingle instead of her, Chloe was devastated.

But her devastation quickly turned to terror as she went over the cliff in the car. Chloe was seen being thrown around the car as it span around before crashing into the ground below.

And when she landed, she landed on a spike of metal through her side. Despite this she survived and was rushed to hospital where she lay in a coma.

Chloe Harris survives Emmerdale disaster – but how?

However not days later she woke up. And it emerged last night that she has her memories of exactly what happened.

In the coming days she will be seen up and walking back home in the village. But that’s too much for viewers.

They can’t believe she’s survived, let alone walking so soon after the ordeal. And they think it’s a big blunder.

Chloe somehow survived being hit by a car, falling off a cliff and being left to die by her fiancee Mack in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

One said: “Oh she remembers, Chloe definitely remembers, though goodness knows how she survived #Emmerdale.” A second said: “Chloe recovered quicker from a near-death car crash that Suni did from a sore eye!!!! #Emmerdale.”

A third said: “Me wondering how Chloe survived that crash #Emmerdale.” Another said: “How on earth did Chloe survive that #Emmerdale.”

Another added: “I’m sorry but Chloe shouldn’t be alive right now after that crash, the storyline doesn’t make sense.” And a very confused fan asked: “#Emmerdale I thought Chloe was meant to die?”

But with Chloe having her memory back and vowing revenge on Mackenzie, what will her next move be? Will she go through with her plan to leave the village?

