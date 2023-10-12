Emmerdale's Charity, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans spot huge blunder in Charity crash aftermath scenes

She seemed to recover rather quickly

By Tamzin Meyer

Over in Emmerdale yesterday (Wednesday, October 11), Mack pulled Charity out from the car wreckage as he made a huge decision.

They both then watched on as Chloe fell over the cliff along with the car.

Emmerdale fans have now spotted a huge blunder in Charity’s crash aftermath scenes.

Emmerdale's Mack is bleeding as he stands next to Charity
Mack saved Charity over Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack saved Charity

Last night, Mack made a decision and chose to save Charity’s life over Chloe’s. Chloe then fell down the cliff in the car wreckage as Mack and Chloe collapsed to safety in shock.

Struggling to get to Chloe, Mack and Charity soon started making their way down to the bottom of the cliff.

They both heard Reuben’s toy make a sound and were able to find Chloe.

Chloe wasn’t dead but was weakening rapidly, prompting them to call for help as an air ambulance arrived.

Chloe was then taken off in the stretcher, with very severe wounds. Mack felt guilty for what he’d done and didn’t appreciate Charity’s reassuring words.

Emmerdale's Mack and Charity are looking at each other with sadness
Charity’s leg didn’t seem to be an issue (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot huge blunder in Charity scenes

Emmerdale fans have spotted a huge blunder in Charity’s crash aftermath scenes. During the crash, she complained that her leg was trapped.

However, afterwards, she was able to be freed, could stand up and walk to find Chloe without any pain.

One viewer exclaimed: “Charity’s not even limping after having her leg trapped!”

Another fan said: “So Charity’s leg was fully trapped to the point where she couldn’t get out but at the end it was miraculously freed.”

To this, another Emmerdale viewer replied: “And not even walking with a limp.”

“So Charity’s suddenly able to walk around absolutely [bleep] fine, no problems whatsoever on a leg that was supposedly totally trapped not five seconds ago really?” said one more.

Charity and Mack are with the paramedics as Chloe is stretchered away
Will everyone survive? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will everyone survive the crash?

At the moment, Charity and Mack look to be alive and safe, but Chloe’s situation is rather different.

After falling off the cliff, Chloe was rushed to hospital in an air ambulance. But, will she survive the crash?

Emmerdale - Mack Made A Choice Of Who To Save

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

