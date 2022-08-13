EMMERDALE NAOMI NICOLA COMP
Soaps

Emmerdale fans spot clue proving Naomi was behind Nicola King’s attack

Was Naomi behind Nicola's attack?

By Entertainment Daily

Emmerdale fans have spotted a clue that Charles Anderson’s daughter Naomi was behind Nicola King’s attack.

The barmaid made a shock return to the village this week for lunch with her brother.

Charles and Naomi in Emmerdale
Is Naomi one of the girls who attacked Nicola? (Credit: ITV)

She ended up ambushed by long-lost dad Charles and Manpreet after they discovered the clandestine meeting.

Naomi stormed out in a fury, insisting she wanted nothing to do with Charles.

However Manpreet followed her in the hopes of talking her round.

But it didn’t go as she expected.

Instead Naomi showed off her nasty side by bringing up Meena and questioning whether Manpreet was just like her killer sister.

Manpreet snapped and told her: “Right. If that’s what you really think then maybe you should go away.

“And, I don’t know, never come back…”

Emmerdale: Did Naomi attack Nicola King?

But then Naomi stepped to her and said: “Are you warning me off?

“I decide whether I get to know Charles and Ethan, not you. I don’t need your opinion. And you better remember that because I don’t take too kindly to people who interfere.”

Her flicker of rage has fans convinced she was involved in Nicola’s assault.

Businesswoman Nicola was set upon by a group of girls and left terrified.

Terrified Nicola lies beaten and bruised in a hospital bed in Emmerdale
Nicola was beaten unconscious by the gang in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Her attackers have yet to be caught but fans are sure Naomi is involved.

One said: “That confrontation there really confirmed my suspicions Naomi was involved in Nicola’s attack.”

A second said: “Makes you wonder if Naomi was one of the girls that attacked Nicola”.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year? 

A third said: “That Naomi is a horrible character. She thinks the world revolves round her and it doesn’t.

“Why does she bother to turn up at the village her dad lives in and not accept that she might bump into him.

“Hope it was her involved in Nicolas attack.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Des O'Connor smiling in an interview
Des O’Connor: How did the original host of Take Your Pick! die as Alan Carr brings back gameshow?
Love Island logo
Love Island 2022 star ‘lucky to be alive’ after hospital dash with life-threatening illness
Kate Garraway smiling nad Derek Draper being interviewed
What’s the latest with Derek Draper? How is he now?
Louise Redknapp smoulders on red carapet at Attitude Awards
Louise Redknapp ‘will cry ten times a day’ over big family change with son
Prince George, princess Charlotte and prince George smiling
William and Kate’s kids’ favourite meals revealed – and Prince Louis’ will surprise you
Archie Battersbee's mum on This Morning
Archie Battersbee’s provisional cause of death revealed by coroner