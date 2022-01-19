Liv Vinny Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale fans slam ‘nasty’ Liv over her treatment of Vinny

Liv is in prison for a crime she didn't commit

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have slammed Liv after she exploded at Vinny and told him to stop visiting her in last night’s episode (Tuesday, January 18).

Liv was charged for the murder of Ben Tucker and was sent to prison before her trial.

Last week, Vinny found out from Manpreet that it was Meena who killed Ben, as well as Andrea and Leanna.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liv is trapped behind bars in Emmerdale for a crime Meena committed (Credit: ITV)
Liv is trapped behind bars in Emmerdale for a crime Meena committed (Credit: ITV)

After Liam managed to get Vinny and Manpreet out of danger from Meena, Vinny spoke to police, but because he didn’t hear Meena admit that she killed Ben and Manpreet is still unconscious, police can’t release Liv.

Earlier this week, Liv was beat up by her cellmate and in last night’s episode it was revealed she and been taken into hospital.

Emmerdale fans slam ‘nasty’ Liv as she explodes at Vinny

Vinny went to visit her she admitted she needed a drink and when she couldn’t get one she deliberately pushed Mel into beating her up so she could forget she’s potentially facing spending the rest of her life in prison.

Vinny tried to give Liv hope but she pointed out everything rested on Manpreet, who’s in a coma.

She said she didn’t like her odds, not with Vinny in her corner.

Liv seems to have given up hope (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Shock death leaves Charity destroyed

Vinny encouraged her to stay positive, but Liv laid into him saying he was making things worse for her.

She then told him she couldn’t stand him being there and threatened to tell the guards he’d been harassing her.

Liv warned him to stay away, but fans were furious with her for how she was treating Vinny, who only wanted to help.

However some fans felt bad for Liv saying it’s clear she’s lost hope at being freed.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Shock exit for Manpreet?


Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Madeleine McCann news
Madeleine McCann update as ‘shocking evidence’ is found about suspect
Dancing On Ice star Rachel Stevens
Dancing On Ice star Rachel Stevens pulls out of live show debut over injury
Loose Women viewers were unimpressed with Coleen Nolan's boyfriend chat
Unimpressed Loose Women viewers all saying the same thing about Coleen Nolan’s boyfriend
BGT 2022
BGT 2022: Ant McPartlin holds back tears as he returns to Britain’s Got Talent with Declan Donnelly
Meena Sam Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Evidence connecting Meena to her crimes gone for good?
Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova splits from fiance
Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova ‘splits from fiancé’