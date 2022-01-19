Emmerdale fans slam ‘nasty’ Liv over her treatment of Vinny

Emmerdale fans have slammed Liv after she exploded at Vinny and told him to stop visiting her in last night’s episode (Tuesday, January 18).

Liv was charged for the murder of Ben Tucker and was sent to prison before her trial.

Last week, Vinny found out from Manpreet that it was Meena who killed Ben, as well as Andrea and Leanna.

Liv is trapped behind bars in Emmerdale for a crime Meena committed (Credit: ITV)

After Liam managed to get Vinny and Manpreet out of danger from Meena, Vinny spoke to police, but because he didn’t hear Meena admit that she killed Ben and Manpreet is still unconscious, police can’t release Liv.

Earlier this week, Liv was beat up by her cellmate and in last night’s episode it was revealed she and been taken into hospital.

Emmerdale fans slam ‘nasty’ Liv as she explodes at Vinny

Vinny went to visit her she admitted she needed a drink and when she couldn’t get one she deliberately pushed Mel into beating her up so she could forget she’s potentially facing spending the rest of her life in prison.

Vinny tried to give Liv hope but she pointed out everything rested on Manpreet, who’s in a coma.

She said she didn’t like her odds, not with Vinny in her corner.

Liv seems to have given up hope (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Shock death leaves Charity destroyed

Vinny encouraged her to stay positive, but Liv laid into him saying he was making things worse for her.

She then told him she couldn’t stand him being there and threatened to tell the guards he’d been harassing her.

Liv warned him to stay away, but fans were furious with her for how she was treating Vinny, who only wanted to help.

Liv is being so nasty to Vinny. He is only trying his best 😭💔😡😡#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) January 18, 2022

Is it just me…. or is anyone else sick and tired of liv ?#emmerdale — Pilch1972 (@Pilch1972) January 18, 2022

#Emmerdale ..Liv is a totally ungrateful little cow ..Vinny is the only one who believed her Has worked to try to prove it but she is totally ungrateful …. — F1 Fanatic #Team SLH (@JayneBYoung) January 18, 2022

@Brad_J_J Poor Vinny, no one's had Liv's back more than him since the start of all this mess #Emmerdale 💔 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) January 18, 2022

I really like liv but my goodness she needs to grow up woman up #Emmerdale — aj snoop (@snoopsaj) January 18, 2022

Liv's got to stop taking it out on Vinny. He nearly died trying to prove her innocence. The fact the police wont take him seriously is not his fault. #Emmerdale — Cirah (@Cirah_TV) January 18, 2022

Liv needs to get off her high horse.. he nearly got killed for you if they doesn’t show that he likes/loves you I don’t know what will #emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) January 18, 2022

However some fans felt bad for Liv saying it’s clear she’s lost hope at being freed.

Liv has lost all hope and all people can do is slag her off #Emmerdale — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieNews81) January 18, 2022

Poor Liv she looks terrible 😭😭💔#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) January 18, 2022

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Shock exit for Manpreet?



Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think