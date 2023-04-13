Emmerdale fans slam ‘mug’ Paddy as he kisses Chas

Furious fans of Emmerdale have slammed Paddy Kirk as he shared a steamy kiss with estranged wife Chas in scenes from last night’s episode of the show. Horrified viewers branded Paddy a ‘mug’ as he and Chas embraced, sharing their disapproval on social media.

This came as Paddy worried about daughter Eve. Feeling that she might be upset and confused by his absence, he decided to spend time with his family. As he put Eve to bed, Chas looked on touched.

Paddy and Chas shared a tender moment in last night’s episode… leading to something more (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Paddy share a passionate kiss

Later, a hug turned into something far more passionate – and the pair clinched in a steamy snog. They pulled away when Eve called out, but the moment lingered afterwards.

Clearly there is unfinished business between the pair. But will Chas and Paddy fall into each other’s arms again?

The kiss that launched a hundred angry Tweets (Credit: ITV)

Frustrated Emmerdale viewers slam Paddy

Many viewers were unimpressed by Paddy and Chas’s embrace, airing their anger and frustration on Twitter. Some slammed Paddy for his foolishness in being so easily taken in by Chas.

“Paddy is a mug,” said one frustrated fan, bluntly.

“Oh Paddy, what you doing??” exclaimed another.

“Paddy, what you playing at? I could never forgive a woman that cheats on me, never ever!” wrote a third viewer.

“Paddy just kissed Chas and I wish he’d just get some bloody self-respect. She’s repeatedly cheated on him and told him he’s just a safe option for her relationship-wise and he’s still crawling back,” said another.

Paddy turns to Mandy for advice (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy in turmoil over kiss

Tonight’s Emmerdale episode will see Paddy agonising over whether to take Chas back. Following their kiss, she makes an impassioned speech, apologising for her affair and begging him to come home.

Not knowing what to do, he turns to Mandy for advice. Although Mandy has herself developed feelings for Paddy, she advises him to follow his heart.

What will Paddy decide to do? Will he be won back by Chas’s apologies, or turn to Mandy in his time of need?

