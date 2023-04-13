Paddy looks earnestly at Chas on Emmerdale; inset, show logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Emmerdale fans slam ‘mug’ Paddy as he kisses Chas

"Oh Paddy, what you doing?"

By Joel Harley

Furious fans of Emmerdale have slammed Paddy Kirk as he shared a steamy kiss with estranged wife Chas in scenes from last night’s episode of the show. Horrified viewers branded Paddy a ‘mug’ as he and Chas embraced, sharing their disapproval on social media.

This came as Paddy worried about daughter Eve. Feeling that she might be upset and confused by his absence, he decided to spend time with his family. As he put Eve to bed, Chas looked on touched.

Chas looks into Paddy's eyes on Emmerdale
Paddy and Chas shared a tender moment in last night’s episode… leading to something more (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Paddy share a passionate kiss

Later, a hug turned into something far more passionate – and the pair clinched in a steamy snog. They pulled away when Eve called out, but the moment lingered afterwards.

Clearly there is unfinished business between the pair. But will Chas and Paddy fall into each other’s arms again?

Paddy and Chas kiss on Emmerdale
The kiss that launched a hundred angry Tweets (Credit: ITV)

Frustrated Emmerdale viewers slam Paddy

Many viewers were unimpressed by Paddy and Chas’s embrace, airing their anger and frustration on Twitter. Some slammed Paddy for his foolishness in being so easily taken in by Chas.

“Paddy is a mug,” said one frustrated fan, bluntly.

“Oh Paddy, what you doing??” exclaimed another.

“Paddy, what you playing at? I could never forgive a woman that cheats on me, never ever!” wrote a third viewer.

“Paddy just kissed Chas and I wish he’d just get some bloody self-respect. She’s repeatedly cheated on him and told him he’s just a safe option for her relationship-wise and he’s still crawling back,” said another.

Paddy looks thoughtful as he talks to Mandy on Emmerdale
Paddy turns to Mandy for advice (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy in turmoil over kiss

Tonight’s Emmerdale episode will see Paddy agonising over whether to take Chas back. Following their kiss, she makes an impassioned speech, apologising for her affair and begging him to come home.

Not knowing what to do, he turns to Mandy for advice. Although Mandy has herself developed feelings for Paddy, she advises him to follow his heart.

What will Paddy decide to do? Will he be won back by Chas’s apologies, or turn to Mandy in his time of need?

Emmerdale - Chas And Paddy Passionately Kiss

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

