Emmerdale fans slam hypocrite Samson Dingle after he rages at Amelia Spencer

Emmerdale fans have slammed ‘hypocrite’ Samson Dingle after he raged at Amelia Spencer. The teenage deadbeat dad fathered Amelia’s baby Esther but has wanted nothing to do with her since then.

He even went as far as to blackmail his cousin Noah into paying him to stay away from Esther. But in last night’s episode Samson found Amelia upset while waiting for a bus.

Emmerdale fans have hit out at Samson for his harsh words to Amelia (Credit: ITV)

She told him how she had found a lump in her breast and was utterly terrified to go in for a scan at the hospital in case it was cancer. And far from being kind and supportive, Samson was furious.

With Amelia refusing to go to the hospital, Samson told her: “If they find it early they can do something about it – chemotherapy and stuff. You need to go and get checked. Ring them, tell them it’s urgent and they’ll be able to fit you in.

“There’s a bus that comes in half an hour and you need to get on it. You’re being really selfish. You’re not thinking about Esther. If something happens to you then she grows up without a mum.”

Emmerdale: Samson Dingle lashes out at Amelia Spencer

His outburst left fans furious. They pointed out that he has already abandoned their daughter.

One said: “Samson is shameless. Has he forgotten he abandoned Esther?” A second Emmerdale fan added: “Amelia opening up to Samson about finding her lump. She should be telling Noah because Samson doesn’t care (not deep down).”

A third said: “Samson, Amelia really doesn’t need to hear that when she is already panicking.” Another said: “I’m surprised Amelia gave Samson the time of day never mind be the person that she opens up to!? #Emmerdale I’d have thought he would be the last person she wants knowing.”

Amelia has been terrified she has cancer since finding the lump in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

However another insisted Samson was thinking about his own mother’s death. They wrote: “Emmerdale do you think that Samson is triggered by his mum’s death from cancer as he seemed concerned at the beginning until she mentioned cancer.”

Another tweeted: “[Bleep] hell what happened to Samson? He’s talking sense to Amelia about her lump.”

Amelia did end up going to the hospital. But she was left terrified when the doctors asked to do a biopsy after the scan came back inconclusive. She later broke down to Noah Dingle about her ordeal.

But with a week to wait for her results, how will Amelia cope? And will she forgive Samson for his harsh words?

