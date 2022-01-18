Liv Mel Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans slam gory scenes as Liv is brutally beaten up, but will she survive?

Liv was beaten up

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have slammed the gory scenes following Liv Flaherty‘s attack, but is she dead?

Liv is currently in prison as she was charged with the murder of Ben Tucker.

Last week, news spread that it was Meena who killed Ben, Andrea Tate and Leanna Cavanagh.

In last night’s scenes (Monday, January 17) Vinny went to visit Liv in prison and she wanted to know when she was being released.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liv is trapped behind bars in Emmerdale for a crime Meena committed (Credit: ITV)
Liv is in prison for Ben’s murder, but he was killed by Meena (Credit: ITV)

However he explained that Meena only confessed about the murders to Manpreet, who is still unconscious in hospital.

Liv was furious and accused Vinny of not trying hard enough to get her released.

Later in her cell Liv was crying and asked her cellmate Mel to get her some alcohol, but she refused.

When Mel told her to accept she was in prison, Liv warned her to shut up.

Liv grew increasingly angry and told her cellmate she didn’t want to speak anymore.

Mel then said: “Someone needs to learn some manners” before shutting the cell door.

Liv Emmerdale
Liv was beaten up by Mel (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Meena murdered by Cain in huge twist as Liam demands he kill her?

Later prison officers rushed to Liv’s cell as an alarm went off. They found her on the floor badly beaten up with her face covered in blood and her eye swollen shut.

However fans slammed the scene and were horrified by Liv’s injuries.

Emmerdale: Is Liv dead?

It has not been revealed what’s next for Liv, but Metro.co.uk have pictures seemingly showing Liv and Vinny celebrating in a special way.

They can be seen hugging outside a registry office having apparently tied the knot.

The publication reports that Liv is pictured wearing a white wedding dress.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 24-27

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

