Emmerdale fans sick of comeback character already and want him axed: ‘Why is the show so obsessed with him?’

Emmerdale fans are already sick of Aaron Dingle after his shock comeback – and they want him axed. The scrapyard merchant was brought back to the village earlier this month.

He had been living in Italy after the harrowing death of his sister Liv Flaherty last October. But it appears that time in Europe had not been kind to Aaron.

Danny’s returned to the Dales – but why? (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

After years of character development softening him, the loss of Liv has turned him into a nasty piece of work. Since his return he has lashed out at pretty much everyone.

And he even told stepdad Paddy Kirk that he should have gone through with his plan to end his own life, in vile scenes. Emmerdale boss Laura Shaw warned fans that this Aaron was much darker than before.

She said: “What you’ll see when Aaron comes back is that slightly darker, different Aaron. Last time we saw him in the show, he came back briefly in October 2022 when sadly his sister Liv died.

“What we’ll see is just how much that has affected Aaron and how much it’s making him push people away. Having been hurt by the loss of Liv, he doesn’t ever want to go through that hurt again, so he’s lashing out at the world.”

Emmerdale backlash for Aaron Dingle

However that just isn’t working for fans. They are sick of this darker Aaron and would rather he left if he’s going to remain this way.

One said: “I cannot STAND this even more miserable than before version of Aaron and I’m actually so annoyed those three useless producers have brought him back so soon. Let’s face it it was always inevitable Aaron would be back at some point, that was never beyond doubt.

“My issue is why this soon? Aaron was completely exhausted as a character by the time he left in Dec 2021.

“The character needed a very long break before even being considered bringing back. But no, not content with bringing him back for the 50th last year he’s now back full time again.

Aaron wasn’t interested in saving his mum (Credit: ITV)

“Why is the show so obsessed with him? What’s so special about him? Aren’t there enough Dingles in the show already? Could the screentime Aaron is now hogging not have been given to other characters who are barely used?”

A second said: “He was an interesting character way back with the whole homophobic attack followed by acceptance of his sexuality. And then the assisted suicide story.

Read more: Emmerdale fan favourite quits soap after 25 years

“However since then, he has been painful to watch and wish he was just written out for good.”

Another said: “All Aaron did last week was shout and cry. Very boring. I don’t know what the producers were thinking bringing him back.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!