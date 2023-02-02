In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday February 1, 2023) Chloe decided to go shopping for some baby essentials.

When she returned home, she put her bags on the kitchen counter.

However, Emmerdale fans were then left shocked after spotting what they believed to be a ‘rude’ detail on Chloe’s bag.

Chloe went shopping for baby supplies (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe returned home from a shopping trip

Last night, Chloe told Charity that she was nipping out on a shopping trip so that she could get some baby essentials.

Later on, she returned home and unpacked her shopping.

Mack walked in as Chloe picked up on the awkwardness of the situation.

Being honest with Chloe, Mack picked up a pair of baby socks and admitted that things were becoming a bit real for him seeing all of the baby things in his home.

Noticing that Chloe had bought a baby mobile, Mack offered to build it for her as she didn’t have any instructions.

Chloe made it clear that Mack wouldn’t be having anything to do with getting things ready for the baby.

She then stormed off, irritated.

The bag had an unfortunate name and logo (Credit: ITV)

Fans spot a ‘rude’ detail on Chloe’s bag

But fans were more distracted by Chloe’s shopping bag, after they noticed a ‘rude’ detail on it!

The Twinkle World shopping bag had a butterfly logo on it, but fans are suggesting that the logo looks like something rather rude.

One fan wrote: “The logo on the bag looks dodgy… even Chloe is shocked.”

The logo on that bag looks dodgy.. even Chloe is shocked 😂 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/ApKcWYSsiN — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) February 1, 2023

Has anyone noticed the logo on Chloes bag? Cheeky! #emmerdale — 𝕂𝕖𝕫 🕊 (@KerryFr14902535) February 1, 2023

That sign on Chloe's bag looked like something else at first glance! 😂🤣🤣🤣#Emmerdale 😜🙊 pic.twitter.com/jYMqXjiLxu — Sulagna (@maitra_sulagna) February 1, 2023

Another viewer asked: “Has anyone noticed the logo on Chloe’s bag? Cheeky!”

Another Emmerdale fan tweeted: “That sign on Chloe’s bag looked like something else at first glance!”

A final fan commented: “Is it just me? The logo on the shopping bag!!”

Did you spot anything ‘cheeky’ about the bag?

Does Charity know about Mack’s baby secret? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Charity find out Mack’s baby secret?

As Chloe prepares to welcome her baby, Mack’s desperate to keep things a secret from Charity.

However, last night, Charity received a mysterious phone call with some bombshell information.

Could Mack’s baby secret be out?

Does Charity know the truth?

Emmerdale has confirmed that Charity will find out about Mack’s secret this year, but will it be sooner rather than later?

