Emmerdale's Tom, Belle, the Emmerdale logo and the background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans shocked at Belle’s behaviour over Tom

Belle's fallen head over heels for Tom again

By Tamzin Meyer

This week in Emmerdale, Belle reconnected with her ex boyfriend, Tom King, after recently reuniting with him at her wellbeing day for vets.

After some flirting with each other, the pair soon caught up after 10 years of being apart, ending up sleeping with each other.

Now though, Emmerdale fans have been left shocked by Belle’s behaviour over Tom as she starts seeing him again.

Emmerdale's Belle and Tom kissing
Belle slept with Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle slept with Tom

Recently, Tom King returned to the village after attending a wellbeing event for vets that Belle was running at the Hop.

After reuniting with her ex boyfriend and enjoying a flirtatious conversation, Belle went on a date with Tom.

They ended up going to a restaurant for food and enjoying some time alone back at the Dingles’ house. Kissing on the sofa, Belle then told Tom that small talk wasn’t needed.

Instead, she led Tom upstairs where they proceeded to sleep together. The next day, Belle was smitten, causing Nicola to wander if she was seeing somebody new.

Nicola and Jimmy eventually found out that Belle was seeing Tom as they bumped into him in the village.

Emmerdale's Belle is smiling as she holds Tom hand
Fans can’t believe Belle’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans shocked at Belle’s behaviour over Tom

Emmerdale fans have been left shocked at Belle’s behaviour over Tom. They can’t believe that she’s sleeping with him so soon after not seeing him for 10 years!

One fan wrote: “Belle really did just jump back on the Tom King wagon like there wasn’t a 10 year gap in between speaking.”

Another person tweeted: “Was thinking about Belle and if I would jump in to bed with a guy I dated over ten years ago after one coffee? … um no”

A third viewer commented: “Ooooo Belle’s about to be poked by Tom King Jnr. I love how they only give the young lassies stories that involved them banging the nearest bloke.”

“Bloody hell Belle kissing Tom already. He’s been back in the village for barely five mins. Don’t know whether to trust him yet,” added another.

Someone else predicted the pitter-patter of tiny feet is on the horizon: “Is Belle going to eventually have a King baby? She’s nearly 25, that’s a new Dingle record for no kids.”

Will things turn serious for Belle and Tom? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is love in the air for Belle and Tom?

Belle’s been quick to jump into bed with her ex boyfriend even though she hasn’t seen him for 10 years. But, could things turn serious for Belle and Tom? How well does she know him a decade on?

As Belle’s set for a summer romance, is love in the air for the pair of them? Will Belle make things official with her ex?

Emmerdale - Belle And Tom Kiss

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will things turn serious for Belle and Tom? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

