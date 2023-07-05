In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, July 4), Liam and Wendy carried on with their affair behind Bob’s back.

Wendy had previously told Victoria that she’d ended things with Liam with this being a lie.

Now, Emmerdale fans are all in shock at Liam and Wendys’s randy behaviour in pre-watershed scenes, begging ‘make it stop.’

Wendy and Liam can’t keep their hands off each other (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Wendy and Liam slept together

Recently, Wendy told Victoria that she’d ended things with Liam after she rumbled their affair. However, Wendy had actually decided to continue things with Liam without Victoria knowing.

Last night, Wendy went round to Liam’s house to help him with his story. The story held strong similarities to their own situation seeing each other.

Soon after, Liam and Wendy slept together and popped up from behind the sofa completely exhausted after their time together.

They were both half dressed, unable to keep their hands off each other.

Fans were grossed out (Credit: ITV)

Fans shocked at pre-watershed Liam and Wendy scenes

Emmerdale fans have been left shocked at the pre-watershed Liam and Wendy sex scenes.

They’ve been grossed out and weren’t prepared for the scenes, begging for the soap to ‘make it stop.’

One Emmerdale fan exclaimed: “Liam and Wendy before the watershed?… Make it stop!!”

Liam & Wendy before the watershed? ….. make it stop!! #emmerdale — Enigma (@Carol44698330) July 4, 2023

@emmerdale the Liam, Wendy bonking every 5 minutes storyline makes me want to vomit 🤮 plus they have zero chemistry. Please make it stop 🛑 🤦‍♀️ #emmerdale — Worldsgonenuts (@Worldsgonenuts2) July 5, 2023

Wendy and Liam again – I think I speak for everyone when I say uncomfortable viewing 🫤 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/Z6844Mcfvo — Twelly Watcher (@TwellyWatcher) July 4, 2023

A second viewer added: “The Liam, Wendy bonking every five minutes storyline makes me want to vomit. Plus they have zero chemistry. Please make it stop.”

A third person commented: “Wendy and Liam again – I think I speak for everyone when I say uncomfortable viewing.”

Wendy and Liam are speaking to each other in the surgery (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Liam and Wendy end things?

Wendy told Victoria that she’d ended things with Liam but she’s been unable to keep away from the dishy doctor.

She’s revealed that they’ve been sleeping together multiple times a day – even several times an hour. But, will Liam and Wendy eventually end things? Fans hope so!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Liam and Wendy end things? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!