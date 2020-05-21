Emmerdale fans shocked as they spot Marlon Dingle actor Mark Charnock in Classic Coronation Street episode

Emmerdale fans were shocked when they spotted Marlon Dingle actor Mark Charnock in an episode of Classic Coronation Street.

Classic instalments of Coronation Street are currently airing on ITV3 every weekday at 2.50pm and 3.20pm.

In an episode which re-aired last week (Wednesday, May 13) soap fans spotted the famous Woolpack chef. The Marlon actor was playing PC Turner.

In the episode, which originally aired August, 9 1995, police were called to the flats where Deirdre Barlow was living.

Mark played PC Turner in Corrie (Credit: ITV Hub)

Deirdre called the police after thinking she heard a prowler. However it turned out to be her young neighbour Jamie.

Jamie's mum Tricia was out with a bloke and her son didn't want to stay at a friends.

As the police arrived, viewers immediately recognised PC Turner as Marlon from Emmerdale.

Did anyone notice in today's #ClassicCorrie, one of the policemen who arrested Derek was Marlon Dingle, from #Emmerdale ...?! — @Dookist (@Dookist) May 13, 2020

Watching #classiccorrie and Marlon Dingle shows up as a copper and nearly arrests a certain Joe Gilgun 🙈 you couldn't make it up! #Emmerdale @markcharnock @emmerdale @itvcorrie 😂 pic.twitter.com/P6Ihci3KU1 — Emma Buckland (@buckland_emma) May 13, 2020

#Emmerdale #corrie classic Poor Mavis and Derek ....i dont know Marlon dingle was in #Classiccorrie — chantal (@ChantalMascoe) May 13, 2020

Marlon Dingle catching Eli Dingle climbing through a window on Coronation Street... #Corrie #ClassicCorrie #Emmerdale — Victoria (@ToriaTowers) May 13, 2020

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle and Eli Dingle in the same Coronation Street scenes

Jamie was played by actor Joe Gilgun. Soap fans know Joe also went on to star in Emmerdale.

Joe played Jamie (Credit: ITV Hub)

Jamie was a character on Coronation Street from 1994 until 1997. Joe joined the cast of Emmerdale in 2006 playing Eli Dingle, who is the brother of Marlon.

I didn't know Marlon Dingle was in Classic Corrie.

Joe left Emmerdale in 2010, however Mark still remains on the show.

Since leaving the soap, Joe has gone on to have a successful acting career. He has played main characters in Misfits and Preacher, and is currently starring in Sky comedy Brassic alongside Michelle Keegan.

Joe and Mark went onto play brothers in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Waterloo Road fans may also recognise PC Turner's colleague PC Bathurst who was was played by Jason Done.

Jason famously played Tom Clarkson in the BBC school drama for seven years before his character was killed off.

The actor has also made appearances in Casualty and Vera.

Have you been watching Classic Corrie?

Classic Coronation Street airs every weekday on ITV3 at 2.50pm and 3.20pm.

