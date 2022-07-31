Emmerdale fan’s shock theory about identity of Amelia’s baby dad

Emmerdale fans are now convinced they have worked out who got Amelia Spencer pregnant.

The teenager fell pregnant earlier this year but only discovered the truth this month during a hospital appointment.

Emmerdale fans think Kit got Amelia pregnant (Credit: ITV)

At first she went for a termination, but later realised she wanted to keep the baby.

At the clinic she ran into Charity Dingle and let her believe the baby was Noah’s.

However that proved to be a lie when Noah was released from prison and confronted her about it.

Amelia later insisted to the doctor that the baby was as a result of consensual sex.

She also insisted the father was a teenager.

But fans think this was another lie – and one has come up with a shocking theory of who the dad is.

Emmerdale: Who is the father of Amelia Spencer’s baby?

In a surprise twist, they suggested Marlon Dingle’s physio Kit is the one who got Amelia pregnant.

Writing on a Digital Spy forum one said: “It’s Kit the physio. I’d guess. Nothing to do with a Dingle – hopefully.”

A second said: “Oh I hadn’t even thought of that.

Amelia hasn’t told anyone who the father is in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

“It makes sense, especially with his new relationship with Laurel. She will find out the truth, he will be locked up, and she will end up with Dan. (or back with Jai).”

A third said: “I think it’s going to be someone much older than her, that’s why she’s scared to tell anyone.”

Meanwhile actress Daisy has teased a shock twist coming in the storyline.

Calling the news a “massive shock” to Amelia, she said the teen “never expected it to happen”.

She added to Metro: “I think the stuff that’s coming up will maybe shock a lot of the audience.

“I can’t give too much away but I think for Amelia this is her time to really grow up in the show.”

