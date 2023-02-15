Emmerdale fans scream at Chas blunder amidst search for Paddy

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday February 14, 2023), Chas and Mandy turned up at Skipdale Lodge to find Paddy.

Chas stayed for a while before driving home.

But now Emmerdale fans have spotted a huge blunder amidst Chas’ search for Paddy.

Paddy hid from his loved ones (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Mandy searched for Paddy

Last night, Chas and Mandy were told that Paddy had been staying at a local guesthouse – Skipdale Lodge.

The pair decided to put their differences aside and go out to search for him.

The owner of the lodge had told the Dingles on the phone that Paddy was polite but sad.

With this, Mandy and Chas turned up at the lodge but arrived to find that he had left.

The lodge owner told them that she tried her best to convince him to come back but she didn’t know when that would be.

The pair decided to wait for him and bonded over their experiences with Paddy.

Chas decided to eventually drive back home while Mandy stayed at the lodge in case Paddy turned up.

However, as Chas started up her engine, Paddy stood in the middle of the road, watching her head off.

He had been hiding from her.

When Chas left, Paddy turned away and walked in the opposite direction of the lodge.

Emmerdale’s Chas didn’t see Paddy in her rear view mirror (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot huge Chas and Paddy blunder

After seeing Chas drive away while Paddy was in plain sight, Emmerdale fans have spotted a huge blunder.

They’re confused as to how Chas didn’t see Paddy as she was pulling out of the driveway.

One fan asked: “How did Chas not see Paddy when she was driving out he was in front of her.”

How did Chas not see paddy when she was driving out he was in front of her 🙄 #Emmerdale — Shane Fitzpatrick (@ShaneF_Official) February 14, 2023

How did she NOT see Paddy almost right in front of her🤦 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/anhIq1wEMS — Darren Hilbert (@EastieOaks) February 14, 2023

Good job Mandy and chas aren't in the police , paddy hardly had great hiding place at all but still not spotted at all 😉 #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/BVCK3DN0Z7 — matthew zee-miller (@MattZeeMiller) February 14, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “How did she NOT see Paddy almost right in front of her?”

A third Emmerdale fan commented: “Good job Mandy and Chas aren’t in the police, Paddy hardly had a great hiding place at all but still not spotted at all.”

Did you spot this blunder?

Paddy will return home (Credit: ITV)

Will Paddy return home?

Emmerdale have confirmed that Paddy will return to the village in March.

However, when he does, he will say some veiled goodbyes to his loved ones.

He will then leave home once more with the intention of ending his own life.

This will be an important part of Paddy’s mental illness storyline.

But, will Paddy see the light at the end of the tunnel?

For support for suicidal thoughts and mental illness, viewers can seek help from a number of charities and platforms.

NHS resources are available at Help for suicidal thoughts – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to access online resources.

Andy’s Man Club provides support for men over the age of 18: ANDYSMANCLUB.CO.UK

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!