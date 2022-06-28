Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about Chas after fateful Al decision

Emmerdale fans were left fuming at Chas on Monday (June 27) evening after she propositioned Al in the woods.

Viewers were furious she turned to Al rather than devoted husband Paddy as she opened up about Faith’s cancer battle.

But many of those watching the ITV soap were utterly disgusted when she suggested heading off to a hotel to Al.

Chas and Al went down to the woods and viewers got a big surprise (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

Emmerdale: Chas appals viewers

Following their dangerous liaison last week, Chas and Al spent time together in last night’s episode by heading off to the woods.

She admitted her frustration at the Dingles’ reactions to Faith’s illness including making out like they are a happy family.

But Chas became more confrontational as she berated Al for not coming up with a ruse to sabotage Paddy’s pamper session for her.

As she and Al rowed over who was at fault and fled into the trees, Chas dismissed any idea of talking it through.

That’s because Chas suddenly had other matters on her mind – and she wasn’t interested in Al’s suggestion they “slow down”.

“Let’s go to a hotel,” Chas insisted as they embraced passionately.

Viewers, however, were not feeling the love.

Chas and Al kiss (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

How Emmerdale fans reacted

“Oh Chas, how could you?! #Emmerdale,” tweeted one fan in exasperation.

Others suggested Chas was scuppering her chance at happiness once again.

“Oh Chas you fool #Emmerdale,” one added on social media.

Not the most popular pairing in soapland (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

Meanwhile someone else was left nauseated by the bad decisions on display.

“Chas and Al make me want to puke #Emmerdale,” they complained.

Chas and Al make me want to puke.

Elsewhere on Twitter, others lashed out at Chas’ “disgusting” and wayward behaviour, and how it will affect innocent Paddy.

Adding four rolling eyes emojis to their post, one fan blasted her: “So Chas argues with Al then kisses him and wants to go to a hotel. Stupid cow #Emmerdale.”

Someone else reasoned: “#Emmerdale Chas wtf are you doing! You can’t cheat on Paddy with Al of all people?! Seriously!! Emmerdale dislike.”

“Paddy is so lovely and a cherub – Chas is awful! Why do these nice characters always get crapped all over!!! #Emmerdale,” another person protested.

And someone else seethed: “Chas is so disgusting going off with Al when she’s married to Paddy #Emmerdale.”

