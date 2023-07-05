Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing as Charity gives Chloe some welly

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, July 4), Tracy and Nate’s family and friends gathered in the Woolpack to celebrate their marriage – including Charity.

However, when holding the Dingle welly, Charity decided to pour a drink all over Chloe just in time for a photo to be taken.

Now, Emmerdale fans are all saying the same thing after Charity gave Chloe some welly.

Charity poured a drink all over Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Last night, Cain and Moira surprised Tracy and Nate by organising a party in the Woolpack. Their loved ones all gathered in the pub to celebrate their marriage. Much to Charity’s annoyance, this included Mack and Chloe.

Tracy was then given the chance to drink out of the Dingle welly – a true tradition.

However, when the drink was in the welly Charity decided to pour it all over Chloe just in time for a photo to be taken. Chloe was left completely soaked with drink all over her as Charity grinned.

Tracy then stood up and told everyone that they just wanted a quiet celebration and didn’t even want a big get together.

The old Charity’s back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans delighted the old Charity is back

Emmerdale fans have all been left saying the same thing after Charity poured her drink over Chloe.

They’re delighted that the old, hilarious Charity is finally back, giving Chloe what she deserves.

One fan commented: “One good thing though, Charity is funny again!!”

A second viewer added: “OMG NO WAY DID CHARITY JUST DO THAT TO CHLOE. I JUST LITERALLY HAD TO REWIND THAT JUST TO MAKE SURE I WASN’T GONNA SAY ON HERE THAT IT HAPPENED IF/WHEN IT DIDN’T… BUT IT DID.”

A third Emmerdale fan tweeted: “Charity’s humour is just brilliant!! Now pouring it over Chloe was unexpected but funny.”

Is the old Charity back? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is the old Charity here to stay?

Charity’s humorous ways made a reappearance last night but is the old Charity here to stay?

Has she changed back to her old ways now that her marriage to Mack is over? One things for sure – watching her pouring the welly over Chloe was kinda satisfying – Mack’s turn next!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

