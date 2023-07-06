Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about Cain after his treatment of Dan

In Emmerdale last night (Wednesday, July 5), Dan punched Amelia’s stalker – Lloyd – in a bid to protect his daughter. Cain watched the event take place.

Cain came to Dan’s rescue as he talked him through how to handle the situation.

Now, Emmerdale fans are all saying the same thing about Cain after his treatment of Dan.

Lloyd was left fighting for his life (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain helped Dan as Lloyd battled for survival

Last night, Lloyd turned up at the church to speak with Amelia, explaining that he was feeling lonely. Afterwards, Dan spotted Amelia and Lloyd together and confronted him.

Lloyd told Dan to back off as he and Amelia would be spending lots more time together. He really goaded Dan.

Dan’s anger then got too much as he punched Lloyd, making him hit his head on a rock.

Cain then jumped in and told Dan to go inside of the house and not say anything to anyone. Cain called an ambulance and left Jacob to tend to Lloyd while he went to check on Dan.

He then defended Dan to Amelia, suggesting that Dan punched him in self defence.

As the police arrived, Dan ended up confessing to the crime just before Cain could stop him.

Cain is the ‘most loyal’ person ever (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans praise Cain for his loyalty towards Dan

Emmerdale fans are now all saying the same things about Cain, praising him for his loyalty.

They love how he always protects the ones he loves and always jumps in to sort their mess out.

One Emmerdale viewer commented: “I love that Cain will always try and protect the people he cares about – even if they may have just killed someone.”

Another fan tweeted: “Cain is the most loyal guy in Emmerdale. “I didn’t see anything.”

A third Emmerdale viewer added: “Bless Cain… looking out for Dan.”

Dan might go to prison (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What’s next for Dan?

It’s not looking great for Lloyd right now – his life is well and truly on the line.

Now, Dan faces going to prison for punching Lloyd, with the punishment being even worse if Lloyd dies.

But, will Dan go to prison? And, will Lloyd pull through and wake up?

