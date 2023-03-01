In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday February 28, 2023), Paddy returned home, shocking his loved ones as he entered the Woolpack.

Chas immediately started asking questions without considering how Paddy was feeling.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been raging at Chas’ treatment of Paddy as he returned to the village.

Paddy returned (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Paddy returned to the village

After going missing and spending time at Skipdale Lodge, Paddy shocked everyone by returning to the village last night.

Paddy might have come back, but he didn’t seem like his old self as he quickly told everyone that he needed to go and have a shower before chatting to them.

Marlon followed him into the back and tried to make sense of things.

He worried about his friend as he asked why he’d disappeared.

Paddy explained that he just needed some space.

Later on, Bear, Eve and Chas came into the back and spoke to Paddy.

However, Chas didn’t give Paddy a warm welcome.

Instead, she wanted answers and acted as if she was a victim because of Paddy’s disappearance.

When Paddy gave Eve some chocolates, Chas immediately condemned Paddy, telling him that Eve hadn’t had her tea yet.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left raging at Chas’ attitude towards Paddy.

Fans think that Chas acted selfishly (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans rage at Chas’ treatment of Paddy

Fans are furious with Chas for acting selfishly rather than considering how Paddy was feeling.

They’re wondering how she can’t recognise that her affair with Al was bound to take a toll on Paddy.

One fan wrote: “Chas you’re the problem why Paddy is like he’s feeling. [Bleep] off, he doesn’t want to speak to you.”

Another commented: “Typical Chas making it all about her. Surprise, surprise.”

Typical Chas making it all about her🙄🙄 Surprise surprise #Emmerdale — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) February 28, 2023

Easy Chas, give him time to explain. #Emmerdale 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) February 28, 2023

Chas still making it all about her 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) February 28, 2023

A third viewer tweeted: “Easy Chas, give him time to explain.”

A fourth and final Emmerdale fan complained: “Chas still making it all about her.”

Paddy attempts to end his own life (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Paddy?

This week, Paddy says some veiled goodbyes to his loved ones before leaving the village again.

Leaving with the plan of ending his own life, Paddy’s feeling lost and alone.

Bear finds a letter that Paddy has written and immediately panics.

Marlon races to find his best friend.

But, will Paddy’s loved ones reach him in time?

For support for suicidal thoughts and mental illness, viewers can seek help from a number of charities and platforms.

NHS resources are available at Help for suicidal thoughts – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to access online resources.

Andy’s Man Club provides support for men over the age of 18: ANDYSMANCLUB.CO.UK

