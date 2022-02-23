Emmerdale fans puzzled as Liam makes blunder in front of police

Emmerdale fans were left puzzled as Liam admitted to his wife Leyla that he pushed Meena off the bridge in front of police in last night’s episode (Tuesday, February 22).

In the scenes, the police came to look at Liam’s allotment after he found Meena’s trinket box full of evidence of her crimes.

Liam spoke to Leyla about Meena trying to get him charged for attempted murder. But when Leyla assured him he had nothing to worry about, Liam admitted the truth.

Liam pushed Meena off the bridge (Credit: ITV)

He told his wife: “Meena didn’t fall, I pushed her. I know it was wrong, I was just so blinded by rage I just couldn’t stop myself.”

“I just wanted her to feel what Leanna felt, punish her. I’m so sorry.”

Emmerdale fans puzzled by Liam’s admission

Liam told Leyla what he did with the police nearby (Credit: ITV)

But Leyla wasn’t angry. Meanwhile, Liam admitted Cain talked him out of confessing the truth and Manpreet was going to cover for him.

Leyla assured her husband that Meena is a killer and the police wouldn’t believe her word over his.

However fans were baffled that Liam was admitting to pushing Meena with a bunch of police officers around him.

Liam, police are right there. Either shup up or confess but don't tempt it. #Emmerdale — Alex (@roustabout_al) February 22, 2022

Thataboy Liam, confess your crime when police are in earshot 👏 🤣 #emmerdale — Sophie The Kidd (@sofaneilas) February 22, 2022

Liam dude cops about 🤦😂😂 #Emmerdale — Shaheen (@topgooner100) February 22, 2022

Stop telling everyone ffs Liam! #Emmerdale — AtinA 🍊🍊🍊 (@drummergirl1971) February 22, 2022

Liam will confess to the whole village by the end of the week #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) February 22, 2022

Was Meena charged for her crimes?

Later in the episode, Meena was charged with the murders of Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker, but that wasn’t all.

Liam, police are right there.

DS Rogers also charged her with the attempted murders of Victoria Sugden and Leyla Cavanagh. Possession of an unregulated firearm, kidnapping, and false imprisonment were thrown in too. She was also hit with the attempted murders of Manpreet Sharma and Vinny Dingle and for the kidnapping and false imprisonment of Dawn and Billy Fletcher.

To add to all those accusations, Meena was also charged with assaulting Harriet Finch.

