Soaps

Emmerdale: Fans predict ‘whodunit’ Christmas storyline that will see Jamie Tate killed off

Jamie hasn't got a lot of friends in the village

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans are predicting a ‘whodunit’ Christmas storyline that will see Jamie Tate killed off.

Over the last few months, Jamie Tate has made a lot of enemies in Emmerdale.

After he broke Belle’s heart by getting back with his wife Andrea, the Dingle family didn’t want her to give Jamie another chance.

Jamie has made many enemies in the village. But would any of them kill him? (Credit: ITV)

However what they didn’t realise is Belle was trying to get evidence. This was so she could get Jamie sent to prison for the hit and run, which left Moira in hospital.

In recent weeks, Jamie has tried to set Belle up for the hit and run. But her nephew Nate took the blame, worried she wouldn’t be able to cope if she went t0 prison.

Jamie has made an enemy of the Dingles. But will they go after revenge? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Natalie J Robb explains why Moira wants to leave the village 

However, as well as the Dingles, Jamie has also made enemies with Dawn and Will Taylor.

Viewers think that this could lead to Jamie being killed off in a ‘whodunit’ storyline around Christmas time.

What storylines are coming up in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw recently teased ‘twists and turns’ for Christmas and New Year.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, she said: ” We’ve got a really big, fun Christmas and New Year coming up and it’s jam packed full of romance, disaster, comedy, heartbreak, shock twists and turns.

“And a huge secret is going to come out in a truly magnificent way that’s just going to make everybody gasp, I promise you.

Paul, Mandy and Vinny’s storyline will continue into 2021 (Credit: ITV)

“We’ve just finished storylining a massive chapter in our big Mandy, Paul, Vinny story that’s on-screen now.

“So keep watching to see how that plays out because it’s going to be one of our big stories in 2021 and lives are definitely going to be changed forever.

“There’s more to come with Laurel and Jai of course because their story does not end with their termination, so they’re going to be feeling the effects of the decision they’ve made for quite a lot of next year.”

A big shock for Jimmy and Nicola

Laura then added: “Jimmy and Nicola are going to get a really big shock in the New Year, which results in their whole lives being turned upside down.

Nicola and Jimmy will get a big shock (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who has David Metcalfe dated in Emmerdale? His full relationship history 

“We’ve got more secrets revealed between Luke and Victoria that’s going to have a big impact on their relationships.

“We’ve got some really exciting things planned for Home Farm and Kim. We’re probably going to see a slightly more vulnerable Kim actually and we’ll see a change of dynamic in the Tate family – could there be a new heir to the throne?”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale Christmas and New Year? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

GMB host Kate Garraway says watching the new Coca Cola Christmas advert is "tough"
GMB: Kate Garraway says Coca-Cola Christmas advert is ‘tough watch’ amid husband’s health battle
DIY SOS Nick Knowles
DIY SOS: Nick Knowles ‘fat-shamed’ during Children in Need special
GMB Kate Garraway
GMB: Kate Garraway offers Derek Draper update and admits it’s been a ‘tough old week’
Bradley Walsh on The Chase
The Chase: Bradley Walsh distracts viewers with ‘Tango tan’
Strictly Anton Du Beke
Strictly Come Dancing announces Anton Du Beke will replace Motsi Mabuse on show’s judging panel
The One Show Alex Jones and Simon Reeve
The One Show: Alex Jones has viewers laughing with ‘beaver’ comment during Simon Reeve chat