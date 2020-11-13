Emmerdale fans are predicting a ‘whodunit’ Christmas storyline that will see Jamie Tate killed off.

Over the last few months, Jamie Tate has made a lot of enemies in Emmerdale.

After he broke Belle’s heart by getting back with his wife Andrea, the Dingle family didn’t want her to give Jamie another chance.

Jamie has made many enemies in the village. But would any of them kill him? (Credit: ITV)

However what they didn’t realise is Belle was trying to get evidence. This was so she could get Jamie sent to prison for the hit and run, which left Moira in hospital.

In recent weeks, Jamie has tried to set Belle up for the hit and run. But her nephew Nate took the blame, worried she wouldn’t be able to cope if she went t0 prison.

Jamie has made an enemy of the Dingles. But will they go after revenge? (Credit: ITV)

However, as well as the Dingles, Jamie has also made enemies with Dawn and Will Taylor.

Viewers think that this could lead to Jamie being killed off in a ‘whodunit’ storyline around Christmas time.

It has a feeling #Emmerdale are setting up a Whodunit story with Jamie giving him new enemies at every turn. I'd much rather they just bang the arrogant sod up. Very tired of him already and it would make a pleasant change! — Danny Miller Fansite (@DannyMFansite) November 3, 2020

So the Christmas story will be "who done Jamie in" hopefully it's actual murder and not just a bit of a kicking meaning he will come back. The verruca faced gonad needs to die. #emmerdale — Paul Gibbons (@funkygibbons) November 3, 2020

#Emmerdale please tell me we’re building to a Jamie Tate whodunit — Lee Meyer (@leemeyer26) October 21, 2020

Who killed Jamie Tate storyline coming soon…so predictable, will turn out to be Kim Tate. #Emmerdale — Mark Tapping (@ChatterBoxMark) November 5, 2020

R they lining up a who killed Jamie Tate SL? #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) November 3, 2020

#Emmerdale I wonder if Emmerdale are leading up to a 'Who killed Jamie Tate' story …. — sarah woodward (@sarahwo) November 3, 2020

The 'Who Killed Jamie Tate' suspect list is gonna be pretty big #Emmerdale — Kenny Jones (@kaj1981) November 3, 2020

If they did a who killed Jamie….

The whole village!! 😂😂😂 #Emmerdale — emma cox (@coxyhockeychick) November 3, 2020

What storylines are coming up in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw recently teased ‘twists and turns’ for Christmas and New Year.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, she said: ” We’ve got a really big, fun Christmas and New Year coming up and it’s jam packed full of romance, disaster, comedy, heartbreak, shock twists and turns.

“And a huge secret is going to come out in a truly magnificent way that’s just going to make everybody gasp, I promise you.

Paul, Mandy and Vinny’s storyline will continue into 2021 (Credit: ITV)

“We’ve just finished storylining a massive chapter in our big Mandy, Paul, Vinny story that’s on-screen now.

“So keep watching to see how that plays out because it’s going to be one of our big stories in 2021 and lives are definitely going to be changed forever.

“There’s more to come with Laurel and Jai of course because their story does not end with their termination, so they’re going to be feeling the effects of the decision they’ve made for quite a lot of next year.”

A big shock for Jimmy and Nicola

Laura then added: “Jimmy and Nicola are going to get a really big shock in the New Year, which results in their whole lives being turned upside down.

Nicola and Jimmy will get a big shock (Credit: ITV)

“We’ve got more secrets revealed between Luke and Victoria that’s going to have a big impact on their relationships.

“We’ve got some really exciting things planned for Home Farm and Kim. We’re probably going to see a slightly more vulnerable Kim actually and we’ll see a change of dynamic in the Tate family – could there be a new heir to the throne?”

