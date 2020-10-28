Emmerdale fans have predicted Vanessa Woodfield is hiding something about her cancer from fiancée Charity, which is the reason why she doesn’t want to come home.

Earlier this year, it was revealed Vanessa had been diagnosed with bowel cancer. Over recent months, she has been having treatment but staying with her mum.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, October 27) Charity spoke to Vanessa over video call. She pleaded with her fiancée to come home after their court hearing for Johnny’s adoption, which would take place the next day.

Vanessa didn’t seem keen on the idea of coming back home (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa told Charity she was nervous about leaving her mum, but she eventually agreed to come back home for a few days.

However spoilers for this week’s episodes reveal that Vanessa doesn’t come home after the hearing.

Charity breaks down and tells Vanessa’s sister Tracy that she doesn’t want her anymore and is convinced she’s having an affair.

Charity thinks Vanessa is having an affair (Credit: ITV)

But viewers have another theory – they think Vanessa needs more treatment and doesn’t want to tell Charity.

I’ve got a horrible feeling Vanessa still needs more cancer treatment/she’s had bad news and that’s why she can’t face going home #emmerdale — Lily (@AVFCLil) October 27, 2020

We are all of the assumption that Vanessas cancer has returned yes?

We are all of the same opinion that Moiras brother resembles a car boot seller?

Also will not be hating on Charity cos poor writing dictates I do. #Emmerdale — 🦆HAR-ee-ət 👻🗑 (@haighypoo) October 24, 2020

I told you she was gonna get sicker didn’t I… ok I maybe went a little far killing her off 😂😂😂. — Super Sloshed Girl 🏳️‍🌈🛸🍑⚔️👻🎃 (@filletdabitchx) October 24, 2020

Emmerdale: What’s next for Vanessa and Charity?

After Tracy laughs at Charity’s suggestion that Vanessa is having an affair, Charity storms out.

The barmaid drives off and parks in a layby where she contemplates calling Vanessa.

She decides against it and drives off but is hit by another car. Soon Charity squares up to the other driver.

They argue over whose fault the accident was and he offers to pay her, but Charity soon realises something dodgy is going on.

Charity kisses someone else (Credit: ITV)

He offers her £500 but she says she isn’t going anywhere until she gets £1000. They’re locked in a standoff but it isn’t long until Charity warms to his charms and accepts his offer.

Soon Charity and the stranger begin flirting and share a kiss. Flustered, Charity tries to head off, however she soon hears a noise coming from their car boot.

She goes to investigate but his tone changes and he tells Charity to back off.

Will Charity tell Vanessa about her kissing someone else?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

