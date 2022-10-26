Emmerdale fans predict unlikeliest romance ever for Bernice

Last night’s Emmerdale (Tuesday October 25, 2022), saw Bob and Bernice clash over who should take charge of the village clean-up.

Bernice had given herself the easier tasks while Bob was left to do several jobs by himself.

Bob eventually ended up taking charge himself after getting annoyed with Bernice.

However, the tension between the pair has sparked fans to wonder whether a romance is about to blossom between them.

Emmerdale: Bernice and Bob clashed

Last night, after appointing Bob as her deputy leader for the village clean up, Bernice made Bob do all of the hard work.

At first, she told him to take a load of rubbish to the tip.

Then she proceeded to order him to fix a broken bench in the cemetery.

When Bob questioned what she was going to do to help, Bernice said that she would be doing some admin in the cafe.

Later, Bob saw Bernice in the cafe and was furious at how she’d bossed him about.

He said that he would love to take the clipboard off her, and Bernice joked that he could if he wanted to.

This joke backfired as Bob agreed to take charge and become the leader of the clean-up.

But could this tension spark a potential romance between the unlikeliest couple ever?

Fans think Bob and Bernice will get together

After noticing the tension between the pair, fans have predicted that Bob and Bernice could soon become a couple.

One fan wrote: “So, does this mean that the tension between Bob and Bernice will end up with them sleeping together?… Actually, I could see Bernice and Bob working.”

Another asked: “Are Bob and Bernice gonna end up getting it on???”

A third fan predicted: “BOB AND BERNICE ARE GONNA BECOME AN ITEM – I CALL IT.”

Are they right?

Will Bob and Bernice get together?

Bob and Bernice seem like the unlikeliest of couples.

But with tensions high and with the pair working together on the clean-up it’s possible that a spark might develop between them.

Stranger things have happened in a soap.

With Bernice unlucky in love, Bob might be just the man she needs.

He won’t let her boss him around though!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

