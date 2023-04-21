Fans of Emmerdale have predicted that there might be a shock twist in store after Chloe Harris gave birth during last night’s episode of the show. Is everything as it seems with Chloe and her baby?

Chloe gave birth in last night’s episode of the soap (Credit: ITV)

Chloe gives birth to baby boy in Emmerdale

Last night’s episode saw Chloe give birth just as Mackenzie and Charity prepared to tie the knot. For a while, it looked as though Mack was set to abandon Charity at the altar when he found that Chloe was in labour… but the pair did ultimately marry.

Meanwhile, in spite of going into labour prematurely, Chloe gave birth to a baby boy, who she named Reuben. It remains to be seen how his secret child will affect dad Mack’s new marriage.

But some fans predict a further twist in the tale. Could baby Reuben not be Mack’s after all? Some viewers think so.

Mack’s now a daddy… or is he? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict baby twist

As the episode aired, viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions. One fan remained suspicious of Chloe’s pregnancy, noting a discrepancy between the dates.

“Hang on a mo. Mack cheated on Charity on September 1st. So if Chloe’s baby isn’t visibly premature then it’s not Mack’s! Because she’s only 7 1/2 months gone!” the fan speculated.

Hang on a mo. Mack cheated on Charity on September 1st. So if Chloe’s baby isn’t visibly premature, then it’s not Mack’s! Because she’s only

7¹/² months gone!#Emmerdale

(I’m still watching, just a bit late, lol 😆) — Kellie ❤️ (@JacksMum3006) April 21, 2023

Unless this is a continuity error, then these dates mean that there’s a possibility the baby might not be Mack’s. But whose could it be?

Chloe’s history of partners has led viewers to wonder whether there might be a twist in store (Credit: ITV)

Who’s the daddy?

“Chloe’s baby looks like Noah,” said another, referring to Chloe’s past ‘relationship’ with Noah – who had become obsessed and began stalking her. Could Noah have fathered her child?

“Still hoping the baby is Nate’s and Mackenzie tells Charity just before he finds out,” said another, throwing Nate’s name into the mix.

“Chloe has had that many one-night stands that this baby could be anyone’s! Bear? Where were you during the third week of July 2022,” wrote another fan jokingly.

Could the viewers be correct? Is there a chance that there could be another baby twist in store for Mack?

