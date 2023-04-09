Emmerdale fans predict shock affair twist for Nicky Miligan

Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ a shock affair twist for Nicky Miligan. The nanny and secret son of Caleb Miligan has found himself engaged to Gabby Thomas.

But since his secret identity was revealed to viewers, Nicky’s true feelings about Gabby have been revealed. And they are not kind.

Nanny Nicky has been hiding his true nature in Emmerdale – but fans think he has another secret (Credit: ITV)

His comments about her to his dad have led viewers to the conclusion that it’s more than him not being into her. They think he isn’t into women period. And is only faking for his dad’s scheme.

Meanwhile Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson previously teased a big storyline for lawyer Ethan Anderson after he became single. But could it be an affair with Nicky?

The executive producer said: “We’ve got our Anderson family, Charles, Ethan, Naomi and Manpreet who’s with Charles. They’ve finally got their own home Charles and Manpreet, which is fantastic.

Emmerdale: Nick Miligan hiding another big secret?

“And we are going to see Ethan go through quite a journey with Marcus onscreen which is going to result in Ethan being young, free and single. And where will that lead us to?”

Fans are certain it will lead directly to Nicky. And they will begin a passionate affair.

One said: “Are they foreshadowing a future storyline where he reveals he is actually gay. And will probably hook up with Ethan.” A second said: “I always assumed that Nicky was gay and he probably is.”

Ethan is newly single so will he get with Nicky in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “I wonder if Nicky is gay and is Ethan’s future love interest?”

Whatever happens fans are just delighted with the change in Nicky’s personality. And they are loving the villain he’s become.

Read more: Emmerdale fans work out who Caleb’s wife and Nicky’s mum is?

“The constant grinning got on my bloody nerves,” said one fan. “But now Nicky is showing his true colours I’m liking it very much. All these scenes we’ve got to look forward to between Caleb and Nicky.”

Another said: “I’m also enjoying bad Nicky so much more. He used to get on my nerves a bit with his constant smiling but the actor is doing a great job playing a villain. I hope they keep him this way.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!