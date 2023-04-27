Over in Emmerdale, Nicky Miligan is currently engaged to Gabby Thomas. However, she’s unaware that he’s playing her.

Nicky has no romantic interest in Gabby and is only with her to get his hands on her shares of Home Farm.

Now, Emmerdale fans have predicted a new romance for Nicky with another villager. Who have they matched Nicky up with?

Emmerdale: Nicky is preparing to marry Gabby

Currently, Nicky is engaged to Gabby and is helping her plan her fairy-tale wedding after proposing to her in the Hide.

However, Gabby is unaware that Nicky doesn’t actually have any feelings for her and is only marrying her to get his hands on her shares of Home Farm.

Behind Gabby’s back, it was revealed that Nicky has been seeing a man named Ally. He’s been keeping his sexuality a secret from Caleb though.

Caleb has reminded Nicky that it’s important for him to continue with his engagement to Gabby despite Nicky threatening to end things with her.

Emmerdale fans predict romance for Nicky and Ethan

At the moment, Nicky is seeing Ally behind Gabby’s back. He’s keeping his sexuality a secret from everyone in the village.

However, now, Emmerdale fans have predicted a new romance for Nicky as they suggest that Nicky will soon fall for the newly single Ethan Anderson.

One viewer wrote: “The show kept Ethan and got rid of Marcus which suggests that they intended to line-up another love interest for Ethan. Maybe a relationship with troubled Nicky is what Ethan needs to give heft to his character.”

Another suggested: “Being Caleb’s son makes me think that Nicky is a long term character and a potential love interest for Ethan. Nicky’s involvement in Caleb’s scheme and engagement to Gabby are the perfect obstacles for a relationship with Ethan.”

Another viewer wondered if a new romance was on the horizon despite not being a fan of Ethan, writing: “… a possible link between Nicky and the incredibly boring Ethan?”

Could romance be on the cards for Nicky and Ethan?

Earlier this year, Ethan split up with Marcus in scenes that saw Marcus leave the village. Now he’s single once more.

Viewers know that Nicky is interested in men. Could he find love with Ethan? Will he give up his fake relationship with Gabby to be with him?

