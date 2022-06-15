Emmerdale fans predict lesbian romance for Kim Tate and Mary Goskirk

Emmerdale fans are predicting a new romance for Kim Tate and Mary Goskirk.

Recently the two women have sparked up a good friendship.

After a conversation, Mary told Kim that she is gay – which she had never revealed to anyone before.

But now fans are predicting this could be the start of a new romance.

Mary came out to Kim (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Rhona’s mum Mary Goskirk in Emmerdale? Where have you seen Louise Jameson before?

Emmerdale fans predict romance for Kim and Mary

A couple of weeks ago Kim and Mary struck up an unlikely friendship and the two appear to have grown closer.

Earlier this week, Kim asked Mary if she had been in a relationship since her husband Barry died.

Mary was quick to change the subject, but eventually admitted that she moved to Emmerdale to fix things with Rhona, make a fresh start and be more open.

Mary told Kim that she was gay and she was the first person she had ever told.

Kim was very supportive of her new friend as Mary opened up about her sexuality.

Kim recently broke up with Will (Credit: ITV)

Mary told the businesswoman how she buried her feelings for years and after her husband died, she met her neighbour Louise.

Mary fell for Louise and wanted to tell her how she felt, but Louise sadly died of Covid during the pandemic.

Kim, who has been facing relationship troubles with fiancé Will, encouraged Mary to come out to her daughter Rhona.

However fans are predicting that Kim could be Mary’s new love interest.

Maybe Kim and Mary will have a relationship… now that would be a storeeeeeee 🌈 #PrideMonth #emmerdale — dawn marie (@fulbut) June 13, 2022

I think Mary wants a bit of Kim #Emmerdale — 🌟💛Dion💛🌟 (@DionPetrie) June 13, 2022

anyone else really shipping mary and kim?🫶🏻 #emmerdale — ness the vet❤️ (@veterinaryness) June 13, 2022

Are you all ready for the #vanity fans shipping Mary and Kim #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/jDqPQZFTUH — soap Queen 🛁 (@CorrieTrivia) June 13, 2022

Bye Will!

Kim and Mary rise 🙌🏽 #Emmerdale — Lily (@AVFCLil) June 10, 2022

What happened between Will and Kim?

Recently Kim split up with fiancé Will after she discovered he was trying to track down her son Jamie, who faked his death last year.

Although Kim apologised, Will felt she was unable to trust him and felt it was best for them to stay apart.

Could this be the end of Will and Kim for good?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’d like Meena to return to Emmerdale.