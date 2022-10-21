Emmerdale fans predict Kim is going to expose Will’s involvement in Malone’s death

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday October 20, 2022), saw Kim and Will’s marriage already hit a stumbling block.

The couple got married in Sunday night’s episode (Sunday October 16, 2022), but the honeymoon period seems to already be over.

After Harriet’s death, Will blamed Kim and suggested that she’d killed Harriet.

Now fans reckon that Kim might expose Will for his involvement in Malone’s death if he continues to get on the wrong side of her.

Kim and Will are already arguing again (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim and Will’s marriage is on the rocks

Despite Harriet’s pleas to make Will ditch Kim and get back with her, Will decided to marry Kim anyway.

However, things soon went downhill when Harriet got crushed by a quadbike in the storm.

Kim found Harriet and tried to save her but as a lightning strike came down, nothing could be done to save Harriet.

As Kim returned home and broke the news, Will wasn’t even bothered about her own head injury.

After processing the news, Will started to blame Kim for Harriet’s death, suggesting that she had killed her.

He couldn’t even look Kim in the eye as he wished that Harriet was still alive, declaring his love for his ex.

But, will Kim and Will make amends?

Kim knows about Will’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think Kim will expose Will’s crimes

Will better not get on the wrong side of his wife, or he risks Kim exposing his involvement in Malone’s death.

At least, that’s what lots of Emmerdale fans are saying!

Will’s daughter, Dawn, shot DI Malone and left Harriet to bury his body.

However, after finding out that Dawn and Harriet had killed and buried Malone, Will took it upon himself to get involved.

Harriet initially buried Malone in someone else’s grave, but when that grave had to be dug up Will moved the body and re-buried it on Home Farm property.

In a relationship with Kim, Will opened up to her about Malone’s death.

Whilst Kim has kept the murder a secret, she knows exactly where the body is, after helping Will cover his tracks.

Fans think that the recent cracks in Kim and Will’s relationship could encourage Kim to expose Will for Malone’s death.

One fan reckons that Kim and Will’s fallout will lead to her exposing his crimes: “I think this is the build- up to Kim dropping Will in it over Malone. I think ‘Will’ may be another one leaving.”

I think this is the build up to Kim dropping Will in it over Malone. I think 'Will' may be another one leaving #emmerdale — Bernardine Kennedy (Maxwell) (@BerniKennedy) October 21, 2022

Is Kim going to raise Malone from the dead as revenge? She knows where the body is…. 😳😳#emmerdale — Bernardine Kennedy (Maxwell) (@BerniKennedy) October 20, 2022

A second suggested: “Is Kim going to raise Malone from the dead as revenge? She knows where the body is…”

Another said: “At least Harriet died taking the huge Malone secret to her grave so Dawn and Will should be safe for now. Unless Will keeps blaming Kim, or she gets wrongly accused of killing Harriet?”

@BlytonDow At least Harriet died taking the huge Malone secret to her grave so Dawn & Will should be safe now. Unless Will keeps blaming Kim/or she gets wrongly accused of killing Harriet? #Emmerdale 🤔 — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) October 19, 2022

Will Kim expose Will?

Will Kim and Will make amends? (Credit: ITV)

Will Kim let Will’s secret out?

Kim knows where Malone’s body is and knows exactly what Will’s involvement was.

If Will keeps shutting her out and accusing her of killing Harriet, he better watch out.

We’ve seen a softer side to Kim recently but that doesn’t mean that her bad side has gone for good.

Will Kim expose Will for Malone’s death?

Will the couple make amends and keep the secret safe?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

