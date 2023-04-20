Emmerdale fans predict huge Nicky twist as he plans his wedding to Gabby

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday April 19, 2023), Gabby started to question Nicky the nanny’s intentions for wanting to get married so quickly.

Nicky suggested that they get married as soon as possible, even expressing his desire to elope with Gabby.

Now, Emmerdale fans have predicted a huge Nicky twist as he plans his wedding to Gabby. But, what could it be?

Nicky wanted to get married ASAP (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Gabby questioned Nicky

Last night, Nicky sat down with Gabby and suggested that they get married as soon as possible, even suggesting eloping.

Gabby started to become suspicious of Nicky, pointing out that you have to inform the authorities at least a month before you want to get married. They hadn’t even settled on a venue yet.

Gabby then told Nicky that she had always dreamt of her wedding day since she was a little girl, always hoping that her father would give her away. Whilst that could no longer happen she wanted the day to be a perfect as possible.

She then proceeded to question Nicky. She asked if he had anything he was hiding from her and if he was in any trouble. He told her that he was so in love and just wanted to marry Gabby as soon as possible.

Fans think that Nicky may develop feelings for Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict huge Nicky and Gabby twist

At the moment, Nicky is playing Gabby, telling Caleb that he has no feelings for Gabby but is planning on marrying her to get his hands on her shares.

However, now, Emmerdale fans have predicted a huge twist, suggesting that Nicky may actually start to fall in love with Gabby.

One viewer predicted: “Just thinking how soaps work out… Nicky is found out around the same time he realises he really does love her… there saved you from having to go there.”

Another fan suggested: “I wonder if Gabby will end up pregnant with Nicky’s baby then it’ll be a turning point for Nicky in that he’ll fall in love with Gabby & go against his dad and expose the truth so he doesn’t lose contact with Gabby and his child.”

A third person referenced Nicky’s response to Gabby’s ‘fairytale wedding’ dream, writing: “That wiped the smirk off Nicky’s face…,” but could he be reconsidering playing Gabby?

Could Nicky changed his mind? (Credit: ITV)

Could Nicky change his mind about Gabby?

As it stands, Nicky is pretending to be totally in love with Gabby. He actually can’t stand to be around her and is trying to make any excuse to have some time away from her.

However, as he spends more time with her, could he find himself getting to know Gabby more and more? Could he fall in love with her as he gets closer to her? Will his plan backfire as his feelings get in the way?

