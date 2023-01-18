Emmerdale fans predict very grim murder is imminent after spotting ‘clue’

The village of Emmerdale is known as a place of death and destruction and now fans think they’ve figured out the next murder to take place.

During scenes last night (Tuesday January 17) viewers picked up on what they believe was a hint during Gabby Thomas’s presentation.

So who’s getting killed – and how?

Did Gabby’s presentation hint at murder? (Credit: BBC)

Gabby’s presentation hints at murder in Emmerdale

Nervous Gabby addressed local councillors and educators last night in a bid to get them to hold school trips at Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits.

When she asked for questions, her aunty Nicola immediately raised her hand.

“You mentioned axe throwing?” she asked. “Is it safe, handing axes to a bunch of school kids?”

Gabby responded that they’d be under strict supervision the whole time and only the older age groups would be able to take part in that.

“They’re the ones with all the issues, I wouldn’t risk it if I were you,” Nicola said.

Gabby insisted the team were very experienced and they offered lots more than axe throwing.

She then reiterated: “We are very safety conscious here,” before showing everyone around so they could see for themselves.

Nicola pointed out the potential safety issues (Credit: ITV)

Fans think someone’s getting the ‘axe’

Viewers picked up on how focused on the axe throwing the scenes were.

They are now convinced a death will take place during one such trip soon.

“Who can see an axe throwing accident happening soon?” asked one.

Someone else responded: “What’s one more murder in this village?”

“Axe throwing is a new murder weapon,” said someone else.

Another added: “Great idea…kids axe throwing, what could possibly go wrong?” with a winking emoji.

“Axe throwing for KIDS? Really, Gabby? Has she not seen the crime record for some of the local kids!!” said one more.

Could Nicola be involved in the next murder? (Credit: ITV)

Who will die in Emmerdale?

Although no one suggested who could be involved, on-screen Nicola was clearly worried it could be one of her own kids!

Nicola is mum to Angelica and stepmum to Carl and Elliot.

After looking around last night, Nicola told Gabby everyone thought the place was perfect for school trips.

However, she then added: “If any of my lot come, axe throwing is off the menu.”

Could one of Nicola’s children be involved in Emmerdale’s next murder plot?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!