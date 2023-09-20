Emmerdale fans predict David’s exit storyline as they ‘work out’ what forces him to leave

Over in Emmerdale village last night (Tuesday, September 19), Victoria went to apologise to Jacob at the hospital after getting some good news from David.

After Jacob had forgiven Vic, it was clear that a romantic chemistry had developed between them both.

Emmerdale fans have now predicted David Metcalfe’s exit storyline as they ‘work out’ what forces him to leave.

Sparks flew (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chemistry for Jacob and Vic

After Jacob’s allergic reaction, Victoria’s world crumbled as Leyla tried to get revenge on her.

Leyla spoke to Gabby and prompted her to fire Victoria from The Hide.

Losing her job, Vic breathed a sigh of relief when David informed her that Jacob was going to be okay.

Heading over to the hospital, Vic apologised to Jacob for her huge mistake.

Jacob forgave her but then sparks flew and she and Vic held hands whilst locking eyes with each other.

Vic then quickly rushed off and made an excuse as to what just happened, blaming Jacob’s feelings on shock.

Fans reckon that David will leave because of Jacob and Vic (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ how David will leave village

Emmerdale fans reckon they’ve ‘worked out’ how David will leave the village as Matthew Wolfenden is set to bow out of the soap.

They think that Jacob and Victoria will get together, forcing David to leave as he can’t stand to be around them.

One person commented: “This is why David leaves Emmerdale. Victoria and Jacob.”

This is why David leaves #emmerdale Victoria and jacob — ZoesAllCobra (@Zoe4UmbrAcad) September 19, 2023

Jacob’s falling for Victoria now too 😳 didn’t see that coming… wonder if this is why David leaves 👀 #Emmerdale — 𝘛𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳 (@TwellyWatcher) September 19, 2023

Ohhh Jacob wants the older woman….again Is this David’s leaving story #emmerdale — Sean ferguson (@crazycatgay02) September 19, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “Jacob’s falling for Victoria now too. Didn’t see that coming… wonder if this is why David leaves?”

A third Emmerdale fan wondered: “Ohhh Jacob wants the older woman…again. Is this David’s leaving story?”

David leaves because of Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: How will David leave the village?

Recently on This Morning, Matthew Wolfenden confessed: “Victoria is the reason why he [David] leaves the village.”

But, could he be hinting towards a Jacob and Victoria romance? Could this be what forces him to leave the village?

