Emmerdale fans predict David’s exit storyline as they ‘work out’ what forces him to leave

David's exit looms

By Tamzin Meyer
Over in Emmerdale village last night (Tuesday, September 19), Victoria went to apologise to Jacob at the hospital after getting some good news from David.

After Jacob had forgiven Vic, it was clear that a romantic chemistry had developed between them both.

Emmerdale fans have now predicted David Metcalfe’s exit storyline as they ‘work out’ what forces him to leave.

Emmerdale's Victoria and Jacob are looking into each other's eyes at the hospital
Sparks flew (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chemistry for Jacob and Vic

After Jacob’s allergic reaction, Victoria’s world crumbled as Leyla tried to get revenge on her.

Leyla spoke to Gabby and prompted her to fire Victoria from The Hide.

Losing her job, Vic breathed a sigh of relief when David informed her that Jacob was going to be okay.

Heading over to the hospital, Vic apologised to Jacob for her huge mistake.

Jacob forgave her but then sparks flew and she and Vic held hands whilst locking eyes with each other.

Vic then quickly rushed off and made an excuse as to what just happened, blaming Jacob’s feelings on shock.

Emmerdale's David is in the shop
Fans reckon that David will leave because of Jacob and Vic (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ how David will leave village

Emmerdale fans reckon they’ve ‘worked out’ how David will leave the village as Matthew Wolfenden is set to bow out of the soap.

They think that Jacob and Victoria will get together, forcing David to leave as he can’t stand to be around them.

One person commented: “This is why David leaves Emmerdale. Victoria and Jacob.”

Another viewer tweeted: “Jacob’s falling for Victoria now too. Didn’t see that coming… wonder if this is why David leaves?”

A third Emmerdale fan wondered: “Ohhh Jacob wants the older woman…again. Is this David’s leaving story?”

David looking sheepish as Victoria tells him off
David leaves because of Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: How will David leave the village?

Recently on This Morning, Matthew Wolfenden confessed: “Victoria is the reason why he [David] leaves the village.”

But, could he be hinting towards a Jacob and Victoria romance? Could this be what forces him to leave the village?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

