In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday May 18, 2023), Moira was forced to give up her land to Kim.

Caleb also met up with his associate, Adrian, who handed him some USB sticks to gain access to Kim’s passwords.

Now, Emmerdale fans have predicted that a terrifying twist will happen when Caleb is eventually exposed.

Caleb won’t let anything get in his way (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb schemed against Moira, Cain and Kim

Last night, Caleb suggested to Moira that Kim could buy Butlers Farm when he heard that she had decided on selling it.

She was unaware that he’d been the one to plant screws in the farm’s meat, causing her buyer to cut ties with her.

After running out of options, Moira held her head in her hands and went to Home Farm to offer her farm to Kim.

Kim offered Moira £990,000 for the farm with Moira shaking hands on the deal. The land was now to be used as Kim’s stud farm.

Later on, Caleb met up with his contact Adrian who handed him some USB sticks. These would allow him to install malware onto Kim’s laptop so that he could access her bank account passwords.

Could the trio take Caleb down? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict terrifying twist for Caleb

Emmerdale fans have predicted a terrifying twist for Caleb when the truth finally comes out about his plan. They reckon that Moira, Cain and Kim could team up to get revenge on Caleb.

One fan questioned: “Wonder if Kim/Cain/Moira will end up bringing Caleb down together????”

Another wrote: “Caleb is no match for Cain hope he teams up with Kim to get rid.”

A third Emmerdale viewer added: “I’m ready for Cain to come out punching when he finds out Caleb used Moira for his foolishness with Kim. I also think Kim is already onto Caleb and dozy Nicky.”

Another agreed: “When Cain finds out what Caleb did I really hope he beats him so bad.”

A fifth and final fan commented: “Caleb made Moira cry, Cain will have Caleb for breakfast.”

Could they all team up? (Credit: ITV)

Could Moira, Cain and Kim team up to take on Caleb?

Caleb’s currently betraying Cain and Moira and is working on his plan to take Home Farm from Kim. The three are quickly becoming victims to Caleb.

But, could the three team up and take on Caleb? Could they all form a trio and take Caleb down together?

With both Cain and Kim and murderous Moira against him, Caleb really has underestimated his enemies…

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Moira, Cain and Kim team up? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!