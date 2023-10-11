Emmerdale fans praise soap for powerful Lydia scenes: ‘The only thing keeping Emmerdale on the air’

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, October 10), saw Lydia break down to her family and tell them the truth.

She sat Mandy, Belle and Sam down and told them that Craig had raped her.

Emmerdale fans have now praised the soap for these powerful Lydia scenes, stating that it’s ‘the only thing keeping Emmerdale on the air.’

Lydia confessed the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lydia told Sam the truth

This week in Emmerdale, Sam worried when he found out that Lydia had gone off to see her mum.

Heading round to Kim’s, Sam tried to work out what was upsetting Lydia but didn’t get any answers.

Mandy then took it upon herself to tell Sam her version of what she believed was wrong. She then told Sam that Lydia had been having an affair with Craig.

Last night, Lydia returned home and broke down in tears as she told Mandy, Belle and Sam that Craig raped her.

She finally opened up to them about what had happened as the Dingles sat in shock, struggling to process Lydia’s news.

Fans were left in tears by the scenes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans praise soap for powerful Lydia scenes

Emmerdale fans have now praised the soap for these powerful Lydia scenes, being left in tears.

Some have even gone as far as to say that Lydia’s storyline has been the one thing keeping the soap going.

One fan commented: “Whoever wrote/directed this scene with Lydia is a master of emotion.”

Another added: “Gosh, I knew the time would come when Lydia would have to tell her family. Yet, here I am with tears running down my face.”

Lydia's storyline, is the only thing keeping #Emmerdale

on the air — OFFICIAL GFFCONTWITCH X FS22 (@gffcontwitch) October 10, 2023

Gosh, I knew the time would come where Lydia would have to tell her family. Yet, here I am with tears rolling down my face😭😭😭😭#Emmerdale — Wini's World (@Winis_World) October 10, 2023

There is so much to praise about yesterday’s episode of #Emmerdale but for me, the highlight was Lydia’s confession to Mandy, Belle and Sam. The scene was written so well, but it was made even more powerful by Karen Blick’s incredible performance. My heart breaks for her 💔 — Logan Smith (@OfficialLLSmith) October 11, 2023

A third viewer tweeted: “Lydia’s storyline is the only thing keeping Emmerdale on the air.”

Another Emmerdale fan praised: “There is so much praise about yesterday’s episode of Emmerdale but for me, the highlight was Lydia’s confession to Mandy, Belle and Sam. The scene was written so well, but it was made even more powerful by Karen Blick’s incredible performance. My heart breaks for her.”

Can the Dingles support Lydia? (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Lydia?

Now that the Dingles finally know about what Craig did to Lydia, can they support her?

Will they encourage her to report Craig to the police? Can Lydia get justice for Craig’s rape?

