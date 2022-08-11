Emmerdale fans praise soap as ‘repulsive’ storyline comes to an end

Emmerdale fans have praised the soap for not dragging out the ‘repulsive’ storyline which saw Kit dating Laurel Thomas and her stepdaughter Gabby Thomas.

Over the last few weeks Laurel has been seeing physiotherapist Kit, but she never had a chance to introduce him to her stepdaughter Gabby, who she has known and raised since Gabby was young.

This week Gabby went on a date with a man named Chris, who turned out to be Kit and both Laurel and Gabby were horrified to find out they were seeing the same man.

Laurel and Kit have been dating (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kit, Gabby and Laurel love triangle

A few weeks ago, Kit and Laurel spent the night together and started seeing each other.

After hearing Laurel seemed to have found someone new, Gabby decided she wanted to try to meet someone.

This week Gabby got a message on a dating app from a man named Chris and later decided to meet him in the village.

When she went to meet him it turned out to be Kit, but Gabby had no idea he was the man Laurel was dating.

Kit met Gabby for a date, telling her his name was Chris (Credit: ITV)

The next day Laurel went to Home Farm and saw that Gabby had clearly spent the night with her date, but didn’t see him.

Later Laurel suggested they double date.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, August 10) Kit prepared to cook a meal for Gabby and went to David‘s shop to get the ingredients.

But when Laurel came in, he pretended he was preparing to surprise her.

After making dinner for Laurel the pair ended up sleeping together but Kit went to Home Farm to cook for Gabby.

Kit said to Gabby that he had a big lunch and that’s why he wasn’t that hungry.

After eating their dinner Gabby and Kit began kissing.

But when Laurel came in, she was horrified to see Kit and Gabby together.

Laurel walked in on Gabby and Kit kissing (Credit: ITV)

Fans praise soap as ‘repulsive’ storyline comes to an end

Laurel started to blame Gabby asking if one man wasn’t enough for her but she explained that the guy is Chris.

Laurel responded saying: “No, this is Kit!”

Kit explained his full name was Christopher but some people called him Kit.

Laurel was horrified realising he had been cheating on them both and he tried to say they were never exclusive.

She told him that her and Gabby were practically related and he tried to defend himself.

When Gabby found out that Kit had slept with Laurel just hours ago, she was disgusted.

Laurel had him thrown out and it was clear she and Gabby were sill in shock from what they found out.

However fans praised the show for keeping the love triangle story short and not dragging it out.

#Emmerdale I'm glad they didn't drag this story with Gabby, Laurel & Kit out. I didn't care that much…. LoL — Nk3play2 (@Nk3play2) August 10, 2022

#emmerdale Desperate Laurel and Desperate Gabby 🥴 Thank goodness they didn't drag this ridiculous Kit/ Chris silliness out! — The Other Me (@lalavie444) August 11, 2022

Now watching tonight's #emmerdale, this whole Laurel, Gabby & obnoxious physio guy love triangle is repulsive, Laurel ffs 🤮 — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) August 10, 2022

OMG Laurel has caught him & Gabby!! I am glad that they didn't drag this nonsense out #Emmerdale — Wini Boansi (@WiniBoansi) August 10, 2022

busted pmsl🤣

be a bit funny if Laurel & Gabby are pregnant to the ratbag.

who knows how many others Kit has on the go.

I hope the girls have the sense to get checked out.

makes a change that a storyline hasn't be milked TF out of.#Emmerdale — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) August 10, 2022

Well at least this laurel, gabby kit storyline didn't drag on #emmerdale — pete leo (@homebrew19721) August 10, 2022

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

