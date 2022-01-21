Emmerdale fans missing Meena and demand she returns

Emmerdale fans are missing serial killer Meena and demands she returns to the village after fleeing last week.

Meena arrived in Emmerdale in September 2020 and last year it was revealed that she murdered her best friend Nadine before arriving in the village.

Meena went on to kill Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

More recently she held her sister Manpreet and Vinny Dingle captive, as they found out about her crimes. She planned to kill them but they were freed by Liam Cavanagh.

Liam found out Meena killed Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet told Liam that Meena killed his daughter and he went after her, but she escaped by getting a lift with a truck driver.

Currently Manpreet is in hospital and has been in a coma after accidentally being run over by Charles Anderson.

However fans are missing Meena and want her to return to the village.

We need Meena back #Emmerdale — Alan S (@ronan367) January 20, 2022

Plot twist Meena comes back to finish Al off #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/HIpWjNJmJm — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) January 20, 2022

Can’t wait for Meena’s return and for her to kill at least one more person before she’s caught #emmerdale — 💫Courtney💫 (@courtshxrrison) January 20, 2022

Is Meena coming back to Emmerdale?

Fans missing Meena will be delighted to hear that this isn’t the last we’ve heard of Meena.

In next week’s Billy finds Dawn and is keen to make amends; he tells her he wants to marry her as soon as possible.

Soon Dawn posts a save the date on her socials.

Is Meena going to get her revenge? (Credit: ITV)

They are blissfully hopeful about their future unaware that in a park somewhere Meena is seething at the sight of Dawn’s ‘save the date.’

She’s hellbent on getting revenge. What does she have planned?

Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson also recently revealed there will be more twists and turns and ‘judgement day is coming for Meena.’



